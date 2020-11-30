WINCHESTER - Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the state released its coronavirus data on Friday afternoon. Fortunately for Winchester, it remains in the yellow category (while some of its neighbors still see red).
The town briefly moved into the red or high risk category until the state adjusted the way it calculated the numbers. As of Friday, Winchester had an average daily incident rate (per 100,000) over the past 14 days of 18.3. For comparison, Woburn sits at 45.8.
Over the past 14 days, the town performed 3,607 tests (23,316 in total) with 59 residents testing positive for a 1.64 percent positivity rate. The total case count in Winchester is 290 with 57 of those occurring over the past 14 days.
Since the pandemic started, eight residents passed away due to COVID-19.
Some neighboring communities haven’t fared as well. Woburn, as previously mentioned, remains in the high risk category. The city performed 6,084 tests in the past 14 days and 314 residents tested positive (5.16 percent). Overall, it performed 35,401 tests. In total, Woburn has a case count of 1,343 with 266 cases occurring in the past 14 days.
Stoneham, while in the yellow category with Winchester, is much closer to Woburn in terms of percent positive in the past 14 days (4.07 percent). The town performed 3,467 tests over the past 14 days with 141 people testing positive. In total, Stoneham performed 22,711 tests. Overall, it has 674 cases with 117 cases occurring in the past 14 days.
Melrose, also in the yellow category, has a 3.15 percent positivity rate over the past 14 days. It performed 4,536 tests in the past two weeks with 143 people testing positive. In total, Melrose performed 31,222 tests. Overall, the city has 574 cases with 123 cases occurring in the past 14 days.
Medford, meanwhile, is faring better with a positivity rate in the past 14 days at 1.37 percent. It performed 19,988 tests over the past 14 days with only 273 people testing positive. In total, Medford performed 116,800 tests. Overall, it has 1,761 total cases with 235 occurring in the past 14 days.
Lexington, out of all of Winchester’s closest neighbors, is handling the pandemic best. The town is in the green or low risk category. It performed 3,499 tests over the past 14 days with only 30 people testing positive (.86 percent). In total, Lexington performed 25,370 tests. Overall, the town has 428 cases with 26 occurring in the past 14 days.
Arlington, like Winchester, remains in the yellow category with a 1.48 percent positivity rate. It performed 6,433 tests in the past 14 days with 95 people testing positive. In total, Arlington performed 44,417 tests. Overall, the town has 549 cases with 84 occurring in the past 14 days.
Although several vaccines seem poised for distribution, residents should remember these vaccines won’t get distributed to the general public right away. Therefore, everyone is reminded to continue to wear a mask in public, remain six feet apart from anyone not in your immediate household and not to gather in large groups.
If you traveled out of state for the holidays, make sure you quarantine once you return. If you came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, make sure you get tested and quarantine. As always, check mass.gov or cdc.gov for the latest information.
