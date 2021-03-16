WINCHESTER - The coronavirus messed with a lot of people’s lives, especially their vacation plans. In fact, many people couldn’t even take a vacation last year (not that there was anywhere to go). This includes people who work for the Town of Winchester like the comptroller and those within her office.
To make amends, Comptroller Stacie Ward had the Finance Committee fund some balances of those in her office for the 8-10 weeks of vacation time they missed (including this year, as well). For Ward, however, she asked the Select Board to carry over and convert the vacation time she didn’t use to sick time.
The board unanimously approved her request.
Usually, Ward says she has five sick days per year, so the board felt it made sense to simply convert her vacation time to extra sick days. Of course, the comptroller, like everyone in town, was extra busy in 2020 (and will most likely be almost as busy this year). That didn’t go unnoticed.
“Thank you for all the hard work during 2020,” Select Board member Jacqueline Welch exclaimed.
As 2021 sees a rise in vaccines and a fall in case numbers and deaths, it should be a little easier on the town and its employees. Therefore, the board hoped, as said by member Amy Shapiro, that Ward is able to take some vacation this year.
Borrowing
After allowing the comptroller to convert vacation time to sick time, the Select Board approved interfund borrowing for the North Reservoir Dam in the amount of $350,000. The plan remains to borrow the entire amount, $6M, in June, but the town needs the $350K now, according to Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy.
This is for work approved by town meeting for some dam repairs and fixes.
Tracy added, after a question from Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, the amount would come from the general fund. It will be reimbursed by June 30.
Goluboff asked if the Finance Committee looked into the transfer and Tracy said no; therefore, he asked his board to make sure town meeting, when they convene next month, knows the town will get its money back in June.
Chair Michael Bettencourt noted this kind of transfer is done to keep projects moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.