WINCHESTER - At Thursday’s April 30 remote School Committee meeting, prom and graduation were briefly discussed among the board and principal of the high school Dennis Mahoney, but there are no set plans for these big events yet.
Mahoney indicated the class of 2020 is the class he started with four years ago so they hold a special place. He said they have had so many conversations as to what they can do versus what should they do in terms of prom and graduation and the most difficult thing that they face is the balance of the reality of the situation. He mentioned many people have written in saying that they should have prom in August or offer other alternatives.
He added they don't know what the future is going to bring so it is hard to make these decisions. He continued to state that no matter what happens there will be several restrictions and any type of large group event is going to be frowned upon.
Principal Mahoney noted they have had a lot of conversations with the class officers and class advisors and are still in the conversation area. Next week Mahoney has a survey going out to senior students on what they would like to see and what they would be hopeful for, but he wants them to keep in mind certain restrictions that they will face.
He stated they would be open to talking about having something in November or even August, but reminds students that they have to keep in mind that, although these moments are a time to create memories, they also are designed for closure. He noted they are trying to navigate how to create those experiences safely and create that closure before seniors start their next chapter in life.
Principal Mahoney said that the community has stepped up in a big way and has been an amazing collaborator and partner on how to get these seniors recognized.
Ellen Whittemore, Director of Finance & Operations, and a parent of a 2020 soon to be graduate, affirmed that Principal Mahoney and everyone at the high school has been so supportive of the students and every day students are hearing from somebody at the high school and it is heartwarming to know that they’re not being forgotten as so much is being done to celebrate them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.