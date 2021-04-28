WINCHESTER - Following a long discussion about Article 4, another Town Meeting article that engendered debate concerned Article 7 to authorize the Select Board to lease, sell, convey, release or otherwise dispose of any interests in a portion of the land located at 20 Glenwood Ave., containing approximately 2,800 square feet of land, whereby the proceeds are deposited in the town’s Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Town Meeting eventually supported the article with 125 in favor, but not before rejecting an amendment to recoup, if sold, at minimum the assessed value of the land (~$350,000). 103 voted against the amendment.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, speaking on behalf of the article, noted that in 2018, fall Town Meeting requested the town utilize 20 Glenwood Ave. for affordable housing. The town received the property through a tax taking, which Bettencourt admitted took a decade. He called it a very small property on a small piece of land, adding the house is currently not inhabitable or salvageable.
Bettencourt said the town tried to develop the land to no avail and asked Town Meeting to allow the Select Board to entertain offers and use any proceeds for other affordable housing projects.
While the Finance Committee recommended favorable action, the Planning Board recommended voting against the article. Chair Diab Jerius said the town owns the land, which can be developed and built on, and so the town should pursue further development options.
Town Meeting member Ann Sera went a step further, calling the article foolish and saying it would be a terrible idea to sell the land.
“Let’s take the time to develop the land,” she argued.
The Housing Partnership Board, through its chair John Suhrbier, voted 9-1-1 to support the article, but added their preference remained using the land for affordable housing. He suggested the town work with non-profits.
If sold, the land would lose the deed-restriction that currently exists, which means whatever a developer chooses to build wouldn’t need to be affordable.
Bettencourt said the town recently received a three-bedroom house from a resident who passed away that’s currently in probate. He stressed the town needs to put people in homes now, as opposed to taking the time to develop land or wait for the probate process to play out. He admitted he’d like to build on Glenwood, but acknowledged the town could receive something better, sooner.
“This article gives us more flexibility,” the Select Board member remarked.
When asked if the town could build something on the land, like modules, Bettencourt called that a good suggestion and said it afforded the town more flexibility. He pointed out that voting yes doesn’t preclude the town from doing that.
Town Meeting member Roger Wilson, noting the small size of the home and lot, proposed an amendment to allow the town to receive “at least the assessed value” in any sale. He wanted the town to create a floor to sell it at its assessed value (~$350,000).
Some, like Bettencourt, suggested the term appraised value in lieu of assessed. Wilson, in defense of his amendment, said the town didn’t know the appraised value. He also stated the abutters to the property were interested in buying it.
Regardless, Town Meeting rejected his amendment with Lance Grenzeback calling it well-intended but unproductive. However, they supported the article itself with John Miller calling on members to “trust the Select Board to make the right decision.”
