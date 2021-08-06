WINCHESTER - As HR Director Michelle Vibert leaves for the Town of Littleton (west of Billerica), she exits with some parting words for the next person to step into her role:
“Knowledge and expertise in HR, ability to multitask, a strong sense of ethics, excellent interpersonal skills/communication skills, conflict management abilities, and leadership” are all the qualities her replacement will need to succeed.
As for her own role in Winchester, Vibert came on nearly four years ago. She stepped into a position that Winchester only created three years earlier (in 2014). In the summer of 2017 that position became vacant, and in the fall the town hired Vibert to oversee the Human Resources Department.
At the time, she said her role would “entail building the Human Resources Department. It takes many years, extreme dedication and teamwork to build a Human Resources Department.”
Even though Vibert’s four years in Winchester were her first as a director, she came to town with experience. In 2012, she she started working as a department assistant in community development in the Town of Lexington.
“I provided administrative support to all divisions within the Community Development Department including the Building Division, Conservation Division, Health Division, and all of the inspectors. I also worked closely with the Conservation Commission organizing Conservation applications, attending Conservation meetings and recording the minutes,” said Vibert.
Then, in 2015, the Benefits Coordinator position in the Human Resources Department at the Town of Lexington became vacant. Vibert’s dedication, attention to detail and work ethic proved to the director at the time that she would be the perfect candidate for this position and she was hired in March of 2015.
For almost two and a half years, Vibert was the benefits coordinator for over 2,200 town and school employees and retirees. She handled health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts and coordinating benefit changes. She also assisted with Affordable Care Act reporting, managed the health insurance opt-out program, prepared correspondence for coalition bargaining, streamlined processes for tracking benefits and managed personnel/medical files.
Now as Vibert finishes up in Winchester, she can look back on what she helped created over the past four years.
“I am proud of the accomplishments we have made over the last four years in developing the Human Resources Department,” she said. “We have been able to implement new processes, streamline existing processes, and collaborate with many different departments in order to become the best resource that we could for employees.”
Helping to build a department that only existed for three years wasn’t exactly easy for Vibert, but she successfully navigated her way through it.
“Creating any department can always be a challenge,” Vibert admitted. “When it comes to human resources, it is about building relationships with others and letting them know why you are there and how you can help them. Whether it is in relation to creating a process, streamlining a process, dealing with a personnel issue, or just being a resource, there can always be a little hesitancy from others which is why working on building those relationships helps.”
The soon-to-be former HR director now takes her talents to Littleton where she’s excited to start anew.
“Littleton is exciting because I really enjoyed building those relationships I mentioned above in Winchester and now I get to do it all again in a completely different community. I look forward to working with the excellent team they have in Littleton to develop and create their first HR Department.”
Winchester will now search for Vibert’s replacement and the third ever HR director in town.
