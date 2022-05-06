WINCHESTER - Town Meeting passed all of the Capital Planning Committee’s articles, which included money for the South Reservoir Dam, lead neck replacement and the Main Street bridge railing.
Article 13
Town Meeting approved $470,000 for engineering and other costs related to the development of plans and specifications for the repair, reconstruction and/or improvement of the South Reservoir Dam.
This article allows the Select Board to borrow money to pay for said repairs and/or improvements.
Roger McPeek, Vice-Chair of the Capital Planning Committee, said additional analysis was needed for inside the dam. He said the dam was “close to the safety margins” and this money would help the town proceed with engineering work for repairing and rehabbing the dam.
With both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommending favorable action, Town Meeting unanimously passed the article.
Article 14
Town Meeting approved $600,000 for the community lead service line replacement program to reduce the potential for elevated lead levels at customer taps and to maintain water quality conditions, including the replacement of lead neck connections, and the replacement or rehabilitation of water service lines containing lead, including all design, engineering and other costs related to the project.
Capital Planning Committee Chair Jim Johnson mentioned the town spent $2.4M to date on this program and it would be the fifth year of its existence. In that time, the town replaced 271 lead necks.
When asked by a Town Meeting member, Johnson said the program should end by FY24 (around next summer), as 178 lead necks remain.
With both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommending favorable action, Town Meeting unanimously passed the article.
Article 15
Town Meeting approved $90,000 for the Main Street Bridge Railing Account, consisting of replacing and/or repairing the concrete rails and all costs related to the project. This money is in addition to money already approved for the project back in spring Town Meeting last year.
McPeek told Town Meeting that prices increased from the initial approval of $270,000 back in 2021. He said the contractor the town chose to do the project would hold the bid through this spring Town Meeting.
To impress upon Town Meeting the importance of the project, McPeek showed pictures of the railing, which he said was “crumbling apart.” When asked if the condition of the railing had to do with precious work done to the bridge, interim Town Manager and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph said that prior work occurred underneath the bridge and no work was ever done to the railing itself.
Money to pay for the project will come from Free Cash ($11,234.92) and the Capital Stabilization Fund through surpluses from other completed projects such as Johnson Road/Ridge Street ($19,900), westside exhaust ($2,038.31), fire station ventilation ($2,040.31), the Master Plan ($19,186.46), and the 2030 Master Plan ($600).
With both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommending favorable action, Town Meeting unanimously passed the article.
