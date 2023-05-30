WINCHESTER - Civico, the developers of the Waterfield lot adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station, asked for another extension to complete their due diligence and the Select Board approved it. The developers now have until Sept. 1.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said while some issues exist, the project continues to progress. He added the developers would start the permitting process while attempting to resolve any outstanding issues.
After the meeting, Mucci said the issues did not seem serious and he didn’t believe Town Meeting would need to take any action. He also didn’t suggested the developers were having any money issues.
Town Meeting first took up this issue back in the spring of 2021 when the body approved a Land Development Agreement (LDA) with Civico. Although the article passed 118-46, some Town Meeting members forced a referendum vote a month later by acquiring more than 1,000 signatures (the town charter says referendum votes are allowed pending the acquisition of signatures of three percent of the town’s registered voters and those Town Meeting members obtained 600 more than necessary).
When the voters had their say, the no’s won in a close decision, 2,681 - 2,608. This basically nullified the Town Meeting vote and forced the town and Civico to renegotiate a new LDA. In the meantime, the Select Board assembled a task force made up of those both for and against the original LDA (plus those with a real estate background) to help them in the negotiating process.
A year later, in a special Town Meeting on June 6, 2022, members again supported the LDA. Following some lengthy debate, Town Meeting voted 119-47 (meeting the two-thirds requirement) to pass the article and allow the town and Civico to enter into the LDA.
The new deal isn’t significantly different from the original one; however, the town will receive more affordable units, more public parking spaces and more money ($1.5M to the town). In return, the town, through its Affordable Housing Trust, will loan Civico $500,000, which the developer will pay back over a 13-year period (with five percent interest).
In December of last year, the developers came before the Select Board to present the project to the masses. The design shows two buildings, a larger U-shaped one in the back which will house most of the 60 units, a smaller three-story one with some units on the second and third floors, and parking on the lower level. Civico offered 119 total parking spaces with 71 listed as public. Original plans called for a central entrance, but the developer’s architect said he moved it to a more corner entrance to allow for a crosswalk configuration.
The development team plans to integrate their design with the MBTA for accessibility, as the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station abuts the proposed housing complex. The architect said some areas would be available to close off at certain times.
The amount of units and layout remains the same from the original design.
At that time, Civico said it remained several years away from construction and that still appears to be true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.