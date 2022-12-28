WINCHESTER - The Winchester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator and vehicle involved a pedestrian hit-and-run accident which occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the area of Main and Vine Street.
Based on area business security video and evidence collected at the scene, they are searching for a white 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX crossover SUV, which likely has front end damage.
If anyone has information or video that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Winchester Police Detectives at (781) 729-1214 and reference case #382659.
The hit-and-run sent a local woman, identified as Kathy Auciello, owner of Katana Spa and Salon, to the hospital with what her husband described as serious injuries. He told 7News she has since been in and out of the hospital, needing an MRI on Tuesday night as her recovery continues.
“Do the right thing (and) turn yourself in, Lou Auciello, the victim’s husband said to channel 7 regarding the driver. “I mean, it was raining out - maybe you didn’t see her or maybe, you know, you weren’t paying attention, but at least have the decency to pull over and see if they’re alive and call 911. That 5-10 minutes that she was lying there in the street could have been a matter of life and death. Fortunately, it wasn’t, but what if it was?”
Auciello also said his wife could only remember leaving the salon before waking up in the hospital.
Speaking to 7News, salon employees expressed shock at what happened.
“How do you leave somebody, you know, just laying there, and especially her,” Denis Baker said. “I can’t say enough good things about her.”
