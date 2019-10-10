WINCHESTER - The Select Board made a change to the town’s bond counsel at this week’s meeting. The town interviewed, then selected, Jay Gonzalez, a partner at Hinkley Allen.
Although the town had bond counsel, there was no formal agreement meaning the town could switch counsel any time. The same will be true for the new bond counsel.
While not a high-profile position, bond counsel does help the town negotiate borrowing with the state. Right now, when the town goes to bond any projects, which it will do for two upcoming bridge projects, it’ll pay approximately a 1.5 percent interest rate. Such a low rate is possible due to the town’s Aaa bond rating.
Gonzalez said his firm work’s with 11 other communities including some who also have a Aaa bond rating.
Small cell policy
The Select Board planned on a warrant article for November’s Town Meeting concerning a small cell policy for the town; however, as chairman Mariano Goluboff said, “technology is moving too fast to make a bylaw.”
Instead, the town will create a warrant article that deals with enforcement and fines.
Small cells are little antennas usually placed on utility poles around town.
