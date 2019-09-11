The Select Board and Capital Planning Committee discussed how to fund needed bridge repairs at the Waterfield Bridge (pictured, looking at Mystic Valley Parkway taken from the bridge) and Lake Street Bridge. The committee voted to bond one bridge project and the Select Board argued for bonding both. With extra money from the recently passed budget override, the committee wants to employ a “pay as you go” strategy and avoid paying interest rates (even though interest rates are quite low, especially thanks to the town’s Aaa bond rating).