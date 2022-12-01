WINCHESTER - Ph.D. scientist turned pastry chef, Winchester resident Fred Csibi-Levin, is looking forward to his upcoming appearance on the Food Network Channel on Dec. 11 for the Christmas Cookie Challenge. The Christmas Cookie Challenge showcases five talented cookie artists and they compete against each other and against time to win $10,000 and the title of holiday cookie champion.
Csibi-Levin’s episode will air on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. on Food Network and Discovery+.
He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, moved to France when he was a child, and lived there until he finished his Ph.D. He then moved to Boston around January 2010 to pursue his postdoctoral training at Harvard. Then he and his husband moved to Winchester in 2016 where they love the town and their fantastic neighbors.
Csibi-Levin previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry and less than a year ago decided to make the switch to the culinary industry. He stated that he is still in the transition period and although this has been challenging he is grateful to have wonderful support from his husband, family and friends. He noted that he is fortunate to be doing something he is passionate about so it makes the challenge more fun.
He made the big decision to make baking more than a hobby and earned a pastry chef certificate in June at the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and continues to study there as he builds his new career. The chef instructors and administrators at the school have been an important resource to him inside and outside of school.
When asked why he made the switch to culinary he told the Daily Times Chronicle that he always had a sweet tooth and enjoyed pastries (what they call in France a "gourmand"), but he was never a baker before the pandemic. Once the pandemic hit he started baking with his extra time. He focused on French macarons, which he always loved, but they were always known for being difficult to bake.
He would spend countless hours experimenting, trying to understand how ingredients, equipment, temperature, humidity, etc. all contribute to making a successful or unsuccessful macaron. He noted that this opened his eyes to a whole new perspective on the science of baking, and as a scientist, he got hooked.
Currently, he is the executive pastry chef and the creative director at Jonquils Café, a modern bakery that offers refined pastries with stylish designs and bold flavors located on Newbury Street in Boston. Originally, he planned to work with the bakery as a consultant to help them develop a macaron program, but then the relationship evolved.
He added that "It has been a very exciting opportunity to run the kitchen, train and work with great colleagues and develop new desserts."
He also noted that it was a great way to blend his prior professional experience as a manager and team leader in the pharmaceutical industry with his new pastry skills.
His favorite thing to bake is macarons since that is what started him on this journey. In addition to macarons, he enjoys making tarts, choux pastries, and layered cakes.
The advice he would give to someone aspiring to go to culinary school would be to enjoy every minute of it. He noted that learning new skills is often challenging, but failures can be a great learning experience.
Csibi-Levin commented that the Winchester community is very supportive of residents and businesses. He is excited to share his love of pastry with others in lots of different ways, including offering online classes, offering in-person lessons in clients' homes or a fun party activity, and sharing recipes and techniques online in his blog that he is launching soon (www.docmacaron.com) and via Instagram (@doc_macaron) and hopefully more to come in the future!
