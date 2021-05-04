WINCHESTER - Night 2 of Town Meeting took up two articles, with both receiving a good hour and a half worth of discussion. Only one of those articles actually passed. At this rate, spring Town Meeting will turn into summer Town Meeting.
Before that, Town Meeting managed to pass Article 6, giving the Select Board the authority to enter into a Land Development Agreement with Civico to lease the Waterfield Lot adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station in the downtown for a housing project that will include enough affordable units to qualify all 60 units into the town’s Subsidized Housing Index and help the town maintain safe harbor status under its Housing Production Plan.
Town Meeting members expressed concerns regarding the amount of money Civico offered the town, the land’s actual value and the length of the proposed lease. Proponents pointed to the town’s need to keep building affordable housing units to reach the state-mandated 10 percent threshold (Winchester currently sits at 3.9 percent, according to Town Planner Brian Szekely, and that doesn’t include this project).
Speaking on behalf of the article, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said it started four years ago with the creation of the Housing Production Plan that allows the town to avoid unwanted 40B projects if it builds a certain number of affordable units each year. The town currently remains in safe harbor until March of 2022.
In late 2019, the town submitted an RFQ and RFP for the land. Eight qualified developers responded to the RFQ and five continued on to the RFP process in July of last year. In the end, the Select Board, with the assistance of the Housing Partnership Board, Planning Board and others, chose the Civico proposal for offering the highest percentage of deed-restricted affordable units, the lowest building height and the most public parking spaces.
The developer also proposed a payment of $1M over 12 months and 10 percent of net operating revenue. The town will also collect property taxes on the development.
Goluboff told Town Meeting this development made sense to diversify the town’s housing stock, as 87 percent is single-family or duplexes. This project offers studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units. It also offers affordability and helps support downtown businesses by bringing in new customers.
He said construction could start by 2024.
While the Finance Committee as a whole recommended favorable action, five members disagreed. They had issues with terms in the Land Development Agreement such as not including stronger language regarding what would happen if the property fell into disrepair. Town Counsel Mina Markarious said the town always has the authority to take legal action, but John Miller, speaking for the FinCom members against the proposal, wanted to avoid that scenario.
Miller also noted how Civico didn’t have projections for the last 69 years of the proposed 99-year lease. He didn’t want to see land valued at $3.5M tied up for 99 years. He did admit the creation of affordable units and some early tax revenue (upwards of $250,000 in year one) was a plus. However, he shared his concerns about the building systems and whether they would need replacing twice (and what conditions would they be in).
He suggested two ways to improve Article 6: make the units all market rate or sell the property to Civico now.
On the other side, the Planning Board overwhelmingly recommended favorable action. Chair Diab Jerius said the town “desperately” needs mixed-income housing. He believed Civico has an “outstanding vision” for the property which helps the town get the most out of its primary vision.
“The town gains much from this proposal,” he argued.
The Winchester Housing Partnership Board also recommended favorable action, noting how work actually began 20 years ago when the town decided not to build a parking garage at the site, favoring a housing development.
Marty Jones of the Housing Partnership Board said this type of project was the best way to incorporate mixed-income housing. She said these types of ground leases are becoming more common.
“The terms are appropriate,” she suggested, noting how the town will receive an upfront payment, plus a percentage of the revenue, and it can control the building over the long term.
Town Meeting speaks
When Town Meeting members spoke, they outlined issues regarding safe harbor and whether Civico offered enough money based on the land’s appraised value.
Michael Galvin asked about a potential gap in safe harbor and what would happen if the owner failed to maintain the building. Goluboff said any gap depends on when this project receives a permit, while Markarious said the Land Development Agreement includes exhibits regarding maintenance over the long term. He added Civico must hire a company to keep the property well maintained.
Paul Manganaro asked about the number of students the development could bring in compared to the revenue the project could generate. He thought $1m was too cheap for such a valuable asset.
Goluboff said the appraisal assumed maximum usage, i.e. condos, no public parking, etc. As for students, neither School Committee Chair Karen Bolognese or Supt. Judy Evans could give a firm number. Evans did say typical housing projects bring in one or two students per unit. But because the bedroom breakdown isn’t set in stone, as Szekely noted, the town doesn’t exactly know how many one-, two- or three-bedroom units the project will contain.
Pamela Cort asked about choosing a different developer if something falls through with Civico and if the town would receive these types of proposals in the future. She also wondered if any delay would cause a loss of revenue.
Markarious said there was a second option, but Goluboff noted that developer only offered a $500,000 payment. Markarious also said any delay could cause the town to lose Civico altogether and potentially turn-off future bidders. He added that right now the town makes no tax revenue off the land.
Richard Mucci, a Town Meeting member and member of the Select Board, expressed his opposition to the proposal, saying, in essence, the town wasn’t receiving enough bang for its buck.
“We need to get the agreement right,” he stressed, calling the proposal a bad deal.
He suggested the town could take more time, renegotiate with the developer and come back in the fall. He pointed out there were no 40B projects on the horizon. He argued the developer would get significant income from the project from which the town would never benefit.
“This project needs to make financial sense,” he pushed.
Michelle Prior asked if other towns had a 99-year lease and how could the town/developer break the lease. Markarious said the length of the lease wasn’t before Town Meeting, just the Land Development Agreement. He added, though, the town could recapture the land and evict the tenant if he/she violates the terms of the lease. The town could take judicial action, as well, he stated.
Maureen Meister called it an “outstanding project” that could come in a as “friendly 40B;” however, Goluboff said it can go through the regular Planning Board process.
When asked about the town’s safe harbor status, Szekely said the project would give the town an additional year (and 20 more units on top of the proposed 60 would give the two two additional years).
Roger Michelson asked if the agreement could be adjusted and Markarious said in small ways, yes, like the town receiving more money.
Dorothy Simboli asked how the town establishes parking revenue and taxes. Goluboff said any revenue from parking will go to the town and the assessor will establish the tax rate at the normal rate for the town.
Jim Johnson asked why agree to a 99-year lease, how much of the $1M payment would come from the developer and what was the true cost versus expenses. He also wondered about the cost to educate each student in town, concerned the town would spend more on that than it would receive in revenue.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the entire payment would come from the developer and Markarious added the lease was a provision within the RFP. Jones, from the Housing Partnership Board, called 99-year leases typical to get through a couple cycles of deed-restriction.
David Traggorth, from Civico, jumped in briefly to note creating the parking itself would cost $3.5M (that includes 85 total spaces with 40 public).
Supt. Evans then stated it costs roughly $14,000 per pupil, assuming the town has enough space, and depending on how many students have special needs. Goluboff suggested property tax revenue could reach $250,000. Whether that’s enough to offset the cost of educating however many new students the projects brings in remains to be seen.
Once the motion went to a vote, 118 voted in the affirmative and 46 in the negative.
