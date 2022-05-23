WINCHESTER - A local songwriter might just win $20,000, if Bob Weir, Flea and Sheila E. have anything to say about it.
Rachel Sumner, originally from Lancaster, CA, but now residing in Winchester, moved to Massachusetts to study orchestration at the Berklee School of Music in Boston and eventually score films. However, she met some unlikely friends, picked up a guitar and started writing songs.
Last May, the 29-year old Sumner entered the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. She won the Session 1 Folk Grand Prize in September (which included recording equipment). After more artists competed in Session 2, Sumner ended up taking home the John Lennon Award in Folk later that summer thanks to a public vote.
As one of 12 winners, she’ll now compete against all genres, from pop to gospel, rap to rock, for “Song of the Year” and $20,000, plus (more) equipment. This time, instead of a public vote, it’s up to celebrity judges including Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, George Clinton, Jimmy Cliff, Sheila E., and the Bacon Brothers. The winner will be announced in July.
Since graduating from Berklee, Sumner took a job at Passim in Cambridge. She’s been there for the past seven years, as a server and a teacher. She’s now Passim’s School of Music manager.
When she’s not working, she’s working on her music. She cofounded a bluegrass group called Twisted Pine before leaving to go solo. Now she heads up Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, and plans to release her debut album this August. In anticipation, she and her band will perform at Passim on Saturday, June 4.
In an interesting twist, one of Sumner’s competitors for the John Lennon Award (who won the country category), Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, will open.
Speaking recently to the Boston Globe Sumner said her influences include murder ballads; therefore, she entered her song “Radium Girls (Curie Eleison).”
“I thought that was my best work,” she told the Globe, “but I also thought there was a message to it.
John Lennon wrote a few message songs, she noted, “so I felt like it might resonate with the folks in the competition. Plus, I want as many people as possible to know about the radium girls.”
Who are the radium girls? These women worked in factories circa WWI and painted watch dials with a glow-in-the-dark paint containing radium.
“The women didn’t have lead-lined (protection),” Sumner told the paper - “they just sat at tables and painted. The factories knew it was dangerous. The women started to disintegrate. Their jaws would break off. They’d get huge, swollen lymph nodes; their teeth would fall out. They started dying. The factories said it was from syphilis.”
When asked why she chose to write about that particular topic, Sumner told the Globe she was very interested in old English ballads, in the functionality of them.
“Old murder ballads were written about actual murders and cases,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to try my hand at writing something like that, but never found a story I connected with until I discovered the radium girls.”
