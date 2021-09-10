WINCHESTER - With summer in the rearview, the Select Board returns on Monday night at a special start time of 7:15 p.m. for a joint meeting with the Planning Board to interview applicants for an interim Planning Board position.
The board also has three public hearings scheduled: one for a Grant of Location from Eversource and two for traffic mitigation efforts. At 7:45 p.m., the board is scheduled to discuss installing a stop sign on Lawson Road at the intersection of Jefferson Road. At 7:55 p.m., the board is scheduled to discuss installing a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Oak and Holland streets.
Later, the board plans to continue discussion on the Transfer Station and a proposal to raise the sticker fee that could help cover the cost of needed repairs and upgrades to the station. At a previous meeting, DPW Director Jay Gill suggested raising the sticker fee (and Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee mentioned possibly eliminating the SMART program).
The board also scheduled a discussion on revised MS4 regulations. Last month, they heard from Town Engineer Beth Rudolph regarding an update to the "Rules and Regulations Regarding the use of Public Sewers and Stormdrains in the Town of Winchester, Massachusetts."
Rudolph acknowledged the town last updated these regulations 14 years ago, a copy of which exists on the Engineering Department's website: : https://www.winchester.us/DocumentCenter/View/136/Public-Sewer-andStorm-Drain-Regulations-PDF?bidId.
These proposed changes now bring the regulations in compliance with MS4 permit requirements and expand the storm water mitigation requirements for all projects that require a building permit and create greater than 250 sq. ft. of new impervious area (that being any area which doesn't retain water and allows water to run off into the roadway).
She suggested the next steps include returning to the board in September following the closing of the public comment period (which ended on Aug. 25). If all goes well, the town could adopt the regulations by Sept. 27 in order to file the MS4 Year 3 annual report on Sept. 28.
The board plans to discuss some of the Capital Planning Committee’s requests and possibly talk about using some Free Cash to help the committee pay for some of them. The committee recently asked for $2M or whatever the board felt was reasonable. The town may have an “additional” $1M thanks to the federal CARES Act and other coronavirus aid it received over the past year.
According to Town Comptroller Stacie Ward, Free Cash could be certified at nearly 11 percent of the town’s general revenue or one percent higher than the board’s Free Cash policy of having Free Cash between 6 and 10 percent of said revenue.
Finally, the board plans to discuss the need for an acting town manager to replace outgoing Town Manager Lisa Wong (who departs for South Hadley in October) and a draft of some of the warrant articles for Town Meeting this November.
(The town hasn’t announced whether Town Meeting would meet in person or remain virtual. There is currently an indoor mask mandate; however, the Select Board could rescind that mandate at any time, opening up the possibility for an in-person Town Meeting. It would be the first since the fall of 2019.)
