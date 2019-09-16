WINCHESTER - Tonight, at 7 p.m. at Winchester High School, the Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed 40B project at 19-35 River St. (off Cross Street).
The developer, SLV River Street, LLC submitted an application to MassHousing who then issued a Project Eligibility Letter with comments from the town. This letter allows the project to continue on to the ZBA.
The proposed building is located on a 40-foot right-of-way. There are currently two brick veneer clad buildings on the property, a light industrial structure and a warehouse built in 1956 and 1959, respectively. The structures combine with extensive site paving to cover more than 70 percent of the combine site area.
The developers proposal will replace these structures with a single, four- and five-story multifamily residential building containing approximately 147 apartment units and 221 surface level parking spaces. The building location, as well as the existing site topography, serve to help hide surface parking spaces.
The massing and exterior aesthetic of the building is conceptually reflective of a series of mill buildings, an architectural typography that is common to the region and, the developer says, contextually appropriate for a river side site with a history of light industrial use.
The plan shows 37 units (25.2 percent) listed as affordable, which will serve households earning at or below 80 percent of area median income thereby adding to Winchester’s affordable housing stock moving the town closer to safe harbor status under its affordable housing plan.
The developer notes in the application how Winchester’s subsidized housing inventory represents 1.9 percent of its total housing stock as of June, which is below the 10 percent threshold (however, Winchester recently adopted a housing plan that allows them to reject unwanted 40B projects should it create a certain number of affordable units each year).
In the Project Eligibility Letter sent to the developer by MassHousing, they write that they performed an on-site inspection of the site, which local boards and officials were invited to attend, and reviewed pertinent information. They also note Town Manager Lisa Wong submitted a letter regarding the application back in April summarizing general comments from municipal staff and officials.
Letters from the Planning Department, Planning Board, Conservation Commission, Design Review Committee, and Engineering Department were also attached providing additional comment.
The PEL goes on to state while the town supports additional affordable housing on the site, they have “significant concerns” related to the project’s height, density, traffic, and environmental impacts. Accordingly, Winchester requested the following specific concerns be addressed by the ZBA:
• Visual impacts on the neighborhood, particularly to the west
• Possible contamination given the site’s history of industrial use
• The need for traffic mitigation according to a recent study conducted for Cross Street
• Interest for alternative transportation options such as bike racks, car sharing and shuttle services
• Possible pedestrian deficiencies due to a lack of sidewalks on River Street between the site and Cross Street
• Potential for flooding due to a portion of the site lying in the floodplain and the need for the Conservation Commission to review under the Wetlands Protection Act
• Potential for inadequate water and sewer systems on the site
• Need for green infrastructure due to the amount of impervious surface
• Potential noise impacts for abutting neighbors possibly created by large gatherings on the proposed roof terraces
MassHousing also received a letter from Winchester’s Housing Partnership Board unanimously recommending approval for the project noting that “it is one of a small number of locations in Winchester having a high potential for this type of development.”
While the board did note potential concerns relating to traffic, architecture and finances, “they believe these concerns can be effectively addressed as part of a subsequent Comprehensive Permit public hearing process.”
Winchester also submitted a variety of resident comments to MassHousing stemming from a public information session held on April 11 at Winchester High School. MassHousing stated they received more than one dozen emails from concerned residents regarding the size and scale of the project and requesting the developer consider the visual impact of the building, mitigate traffic increases, address pedestrian safety, and consider the impact of area flooding.
After taking all the comments into account, MassHousing determined “the project appears generally eligible under the requirements of the program, subject to final review of eligibility and to final approval under the Comprehensive Permit Rules.”
MassHousing also wrote that the developer must address some issues in its application to the ZBA based on the comments they received from the town, such as:
• Complying with state and federal environmental laws, regulations and standards applicable to existing conditions and to the proposed use related to building construction, stormwater management, wastewater collection and treatment, and hazardous waste safety
• Addressing concerns relative to height and density, impact on the character of the surrounding neighborhood and fully describing these proposed measures
• Retaining and enhancing existing vegetative borders at the site boundaries through landscaping and plantings
• Providing and responding to data assessing the capacity of River Street to meet the future demand, improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Cross Street and to explore ways to mitigate the impact of traffic on the surrounding development
• Engaging with fire officials to review the plans, ensure adequate emergency vehicle access and addressing other public safety concerns
• Providing detailed information relative to proposed water and sewer use, potential impacts on existing capacity and appropriate mitigation
For tonight’s meeting, Wong submitted a letter to the ZBA outlining the Select Board’s main issues which include traffic, size and density, a portion of the project lying in the floodplain, impact on water and sewer, architecture, and financial feasibility.
Last Monday, the board endorsed the letter and chair Mariano Goluboff signed it.
