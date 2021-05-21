WINCHESTER - With little debate, Town Meeting passed article 23 relating to the Personnel Board. Included in the article were eight motions involving adding, deleting and/or reclassifying positions and a subsequent motion to pay for the changes.
Motion 1 includes amending the town’s compensation plan such that Town Meeting would delete the assistant town clerk position from Schedule 3 - PT Compensation Plan FY22 and add it to Schedule 4 - Management Schedule FY22. Town Meeting also switched a payroll/benefits coordinator from PT-12 to PT-14 and added a PT-12 accounting specialist.
Under Schedule 5 - Miscellaneous Positions Compensation Plan FY22, Town Meeting deleted a Tennis Court Maintenance Supervisor position but added a Program Instructor I and II.
Under Schedule 6 - Recreation Compensation Schedule (R-Grades) FY22, Town Meeting made several adjustments. They include: eliminating Peer Leader I R-2, Peer Leader II R-3, Instructor R-3, Instructor WSI R-4, Head Guard R-4, Program Director R-4, Seasonal Supervisor R-5, and Head WSI R-5; reclassifying Counselor from R-3 to R-4, Lifeguard from R-3 to R-5, Coordinator from R-4 to R-5, Specialty Camp Director from R-8 to R-9, Assistant Beach Director I from R-8 to R-9, Assistant Camp Director from R-8 to R-9, and Beach Director from R-9 to R-10; changing Pre-School/After School Assistant Teacher to Pre-School Assistant Teacher R-8, Pre-School/After School Lead Teacher to Pre-School Lead Teacher R-9, Camp Specialist to Camp/Summer Adventures Specialist R-7, and Camp Director to Summer Adventures Camp Director R-10; and adding Gate Attendant R-3, Summer Maintenance Assistant R-3, Group Leader I R-8, Group Leader II R-9, Licensed Program Director R-11, and Tennis Court Management Supervisor R-11.
Motion 2 appropriates the money to pay for Motion 1 through the comptroller’s office ($5,300) and the town clerk’s department ($2,000).
Motion 3 amends Schedules 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the town’s compensation plan to reflect cost-of-living wage adjustments for the municipal non-union employees of the town as recommended by the town manager and the Personnel Board. Peter Cheimets, Personnel Board Chair, said the town has trouble hiring people for non-union jobs, so this motion would increase their salary.
Motion 4 appropriates the money to pay for Motion 3 through various departments at a total of $279,791 with $39,009 coming from DPW, $66,129 from the library, $27,804 from the police, and $41,271 from the Recreation Enterprise Fund.
Motion 5 amends Schedules 2, 3 and 4 of the town’s compensation plan to reflect the addition of one step at the end of each grade on each schedule as recommended by the town manager and Personnel Board.
Motion 6 appropriates the money to pay for Motion 5 through various departments at a total of $28,430 with $8,982 coming from the DPW and $5,682 from the building and zoning departments.
Motion 7 accepts and approves the Personnel Policy Guide with minor revisions including sick leave buy back for employees on the Professional/Technical Schedule or the Clerical Schedule at $150 per day not used during the year or $50 per day at retirement (that number increases to $75 per day starting next Jan. 1).
For employees on the Managerial/Supervisory Schedule, the increases dovetail with those listed above.
Motion 8 appropriates the money to pay for Motion 7 through various departments at a total of $12,589 with $3,750 coming from DPW, $2,622 comng from the library and $1,500 coming from the police.
