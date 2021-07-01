WINCHESTER - On June 22, at a special election, the town voted "no" in regards to the Waterfield development agreement with Civico. With nearly 5,300 voters, 51 percent voted "no." Citizens for a Better Waterfield (CBW) prevailed in the "VOTE NO" campaign to stop the Waterfield development from proceeding under the Land Development Agreement and terms previously negotiated.
CBW includes members from all corners of the Winchester community and is made up of a very diverse group of individuals that have tremendous love and pride in calling Winchester home, stated Chairperson Paul Manganaro. He added that the CBW is very much in favor of a Waterfield development project.
He is in favor of affordable housing in the Winchester community and stated that the town also needs to upgrade the condition of affordable housing in town already. He believes that the project needs to have a clearer vision with regards to the needs of the downtown businesses and it needs to not be a drain on all of Winchester’s tax-paying citizens. He wants it to be a win, win proposition.
In his opinion, the reason the Civico Land Development Agreement was not approved was that many voters were concerned that there wasn't a 99-year financial analysis on the proposed deal from the town manager and that the process did not involve any local business owners. He further commented how many residents were very concerned that this piece of land is one of the few remaining the town controls and it was not getting fair value for it.
In terms of re-negotiation, Manganaro would like to see an advisory board to the Select Board that would be made up of members from both the "No" and "Yes" campaigns and several local business owners so that all voices may be heard.
He noted, "We have a second chance at getting this right and because of the NO vote victory our town leaders now have a nice negotiation edge."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.