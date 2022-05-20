WINCHESTER - Don’t look now, but COVID numbers are on the rise again in Winchester. After dropping all the way down to 39 cases in late January (following the December-January surge thanks to the omicron and delta variants), the COVID case numbers stayed steady throughout the winter and early spring. Unfortunately, that trend has come to an end.
Starting in mid-Apirl, case numbers rose for four consecutive weeks, peaking at 134 cases the week of May 8. It should be noted these numbers don’t include any residents who self-test at home, meaning the actual number of residents with COVID may be much higher.
Surprisingly, for a community that manages to almost always keep their COVID positive percentage below most neighboring communities, Winchester finds itself at 9.31, well above Medford (7.66 percent), Arlington (6.71 percent) and even Woburn (8.45 percent) as of this Monday.
However, even as cases rise again, there seems to be little panic. Neither Winchester nor any neighboring communities re-instituted any sort of mask mandates or lockdowns. Children continue to learn in-person at school. A major reason for the lack of concern involves the high number of vaccinated and boosted individuals in the state.
In Winchester alone, nearly 90 percent of residents have been vaccinated and nearly 60 percent received a booster shot. This means, because the risk of death and hospitalization significantly decreases for those residents, any type of mandate makes little sense. While variants of the disease may be more transmissible, none have so far shown to be more deadly.
This is much different than spikes in cases before the vaccine existed. At that time, the only mitigation measures that existed were masking and social-distancing. Of course, mask mandates continue to exist on public transportation and in some communities, along with on some airlines. And, those who are elderly or immunocompromised should continue to take any and all precautions to prevent contracting the disease.
While it’s unlikely Winchester will hit the apex it saw back in January when 1,177 resident contracted COVID, it’s still disconcerting to see the numbers climb (from 114 in February to 157 in March to 275 in April). Residents should, therefore, exercise caution and quarantine if they test positive (and get tested if they came into contact with someone who had COVID).
This increase also affects the schools, as 110 staff and students tested positive for the virus this week. This includes 15 at the Ambrose, eight at Lincolon, 11 at Lynch, 37 at the McCall Middle School, three at Muraco, two at Parkhurst, nine at the Vinson-Owen, and 25 at the high school. No one tested positive in the central office.
While this is a slight decrease from last week (125), it still represents a rise from the week of April 13 when only 26 tested positive.
The best advice remains staying vigilant, as COVID is not over.
