WINCHESTER - Due to elevated levels of PFAS in Woburn’s water, the town removed 38 homes in the Arbor Lane-Wendell Street neighborhood (off Cross Street and near the Woburn line) from the city’s water supply and connected them to Winchester’s. Unfortunately, the switch lead to an issue with low water pressure.
To remedy the situation, the town originally agreed to use $230,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to reimburse the 38 homeowners for water pumps to increase their water pressure. However, the neighborhood sent in a letter to the town expressing their dissatisfaction with that plan (mainly due to not wanting to be responsible for the upkeep of the water pumps).
Therefore, the Select Board voted last night to re-appropriate the $230,000 to a new effort, a temporary solution that would see the town install a water pump in the area of McDonald Field (while the town also works on a more permanent solution). This new plan, according to the board, satisfied the neighborhood.
Even though the City of Woburn plans to address the elevated PFAS levels, the 38 homes in the Arbor Lane-Wendell Street neighborhood won’t return to using its water. This means, the town must come up with a permanent solution, one that could involve the installation of a permanent water pump in the area of (or underneath) McDonald Field (on Wendell Street).
The total cost for that project could run the town $700,000-$1M and the board would need to get Town Meeting approval.
For now, though, the town plans to install the temporary pump and, according to DPW Director Jay Gill, work with Eversource to do so.
