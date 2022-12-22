WINCHESTER - In order to allow for different modes of transportation and to potentially encourage biking in town, plus piggyback off the City of Medford’s own repainting initiative, Winchester hired Toole Design Group to look at possibly adding bike lanes on Main Street from Washington Street to the Medford line.
Erica Guidoboni, Project Engineer from Toole, said this project, similar to the sidewalk project on Ridge Street, was in the preliminary stages. During a public hearing this week, she informed the Select Board on the necessary steps needed to add in bike lanes including reducing on-street parking in some areas to only one side of the road.
She said the area had several bus stops present and a lack of crossing opportunities. She detailed the average speed of motorists at 35-37 MPH. Guidoboni broke down the corridor into four sections: Fairview Terrace to Prospect Street, Prospect Street to Symmes Road, Symmes Road to Town Way, and Town Way to the Medford town line.
Guidoboni outlined the preferred widths of bike lanes (6.5 feet), driving lanes (11 feet) and parking lanes (eight feet) and also the minimum widths of each: five feet, 10 feet and seven feet, respectively. Winchester tends to clock in closer to the minimum on driving lanes, mostly in an effort to shrink the roadway to slow down traffic. This, according to Guidoboni, makes it difficult to add in two bike lanes and also keep two parking lanes.
Therefore, in three of the sections (all but Fairview Terrace to Prospect Street), the project engineer recommended removing one parking lane and only having parking on one side of the street in that particular area. She called parking in those sections “underutilized,” meaning the town might not lose much if they choose to follow her suggestion.
In the first section, from Fairview Terrace to Prospect Street, Guidoboni said the width of the roadway was 44 feet with on-street parking on both sides. In this area, she said the town could keep parking as it is and still fit in two bike lanes (though she admitted it would be a “little tight”).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff inquired about moving the bike lanes to the inside of the parking lanes, as opposed to between the parking lanes and the roadway. Unfortunately, Guidoboni said the town would need more room for a buffer, which would increase the cost of the project. The extra room would be required to avoid someone opening a car door into an oncoming cyclist.
With the other three sections having thinner roadways, the project engineer recommended removing one lane of parking to fit in two bike lanes.
Guidoboni said the deliverable was a marking plan for the DPW to implement.
Ben Keeler, Chair of the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee, called the project a “great opportunity” which he said he very much supported. Guidoboni herself supported bike lanes, saying she only rides when she knows there is a bike lane.
As noted by Goluboff, these lanes would connect to the McCall Middle School. When his children were younger, Goluboff said they were told not to bike to school. Now, if the board adopts Toole’s recommendations, youngsters may have the opportunity to bike down Main Street to school, thus eliminating some cars from the roadway.
