WINCHESTER - Once again, Civico, the development team working on the housing project at the Waterfield lot (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station), asked the Select Board to grant them another extension as they continue to perform due diligence on the site.
The board, therefore, extended the due diligence period from Feb. 12 to March 15.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph noted the developers submitted permitting prior to the holiday season that’s currently under review by town counsel. She said town counsel would come to the board’s next meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 with a recommendation.
The board previously granted Civico an extension of their due diligence requirement back in mid-January due to perceived issues with potential delivery access. At the time, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci understood the need for more work, calling the site “complex.”
Mucci added Civico spent an enormous amount of time on the delivery issue.
When the developers came before the board back in late December, architect Joe Haskett’s design showed two buildings, a larger U-shaped one in the back which will house most of the 60 units, a smaller three-story one with some units on the second and third floors, and parking on the lower level. Civico offered 119 total spaces with 71 listed as public.
The town expects to receive nearly $8M over a 15-year period from the project including property taxes ($3M), the money from Civico ($1.5M) and parking ($2M for a parking garage).
The development team plans to integrate their design with the MBTA for accessibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.