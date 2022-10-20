WINCHESTER - After the first two months of FY23 (July and August), Winchester collected almost the exact same amount of revenue it did the first two months of FY22, according to documents from Town Comptroller Stacie Ward. So far this year, Winchester took in 23.25 percent of revenue as compared to last year’s 23.28 percent.
There are of course variations, such as the town taking in slightly more real estate and personal property taxes this year at this time, plus more state aid, but less in motor vehicle and boat excise taxes ($225,532.84 this year but $608,859.50 last year). Overall, local receipts remain nearly three-and-a-half percent lower through Aug. 31 of FY23 than Aug. 31 of FY22.
Transfers-in (from enterprise funds, the Building and Capital Stabilization Fund and other sources) are also slightly lower this fiscal year, by 1.8 percentage points or approximately $68,000.
On the expenditure side, the town expended more money on the municipal side, cultural and recreation, public safety, and the DPW so far this fiscal year as opposed to last fiscal year by nearly five percent or approximately $100,000. Overall, though, spending came in below last fiscal year by eight percent (mostly due to the education budget and undistributed - personnel benefits).
Some of the biggest discrepancies on the municipal side come from the town manager who expended 27.97 percent of her budget compared to only 11.37 percent last year. The comptroller’s office also expended more when compared to FY22, 30.5 percent for expenses vs just 2.3 percent.
The engineering department saw an uptick in expenditures (for expenses) as compared to FY22, as well, from 9.3 percent last year to 32.6 percent this year. Finally, the Conservation Commission increased its early spending over last year, from .95 percent of its budget to 45.6 percent.
Obviously, this simply means some departments have less funds to spend as the fiscal year goes on (or will need to ask for a budget increase).
For other departments, most saw slight increases in salaries and expenses, save for the DPW, which saw a 30 percent increase in expenses, from 38 percent to 68 percent this fiscal year.
On the flip side, the town did not spend any money on contributory retirement expenses as of Aug. 31, whereas by this time last year it expended 100 percent of the budget.
For the enterprise funds, the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund took in almost two percent less through Aug. 31 than it did last year while it expended almost the exact same amount. The Recreation Department Enterprise Fund, meanwhile, took in six percent more this year than it did last year (most likely due to lessened COVID restrictions) and expended three-and-a-half percent more.
