WINCHESTER - As Winchester’s coronavirus cases tick up, the Select Board heard from a resident this week who suggested they could do better.
Rich Mucci called in to the board’s meeting on Monday night and during the matters from the audience portion urged the board to “coordinate a response” to the coronavirus and “make the community safer.”
In order to do that, the board and Town Manager hope to schedule three more coronavirus testing days for this month (similar to the testing days just held, though not at the Jenks Center again). Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said his board would “set aside more money for testing,” somewhere in the range of $500,000.
He added how the town won’t receive any more federal or CARES Act funding, as it expires at the end of the year.
Town Manager Lisa Wong suggested the additional testing days occur around the upcoming holiday season. She said she’d work with the Board of Health to figure out the best days, mentioning the Thursday before Christmas and the Monday after as two possible days.
Wong also said the town would have to work on a funding source. Currently, Armstrong Ambulance, whom the town worked with previously, charges $26,000 for a four-hour period. She mentioned looking into the demand for paid testing, as she noted the Finance Committee can’t keep funding it (they only have so much money in their reserve account before Town Meeting replenishes it each year).
Select Board member Jacqueline Welch encouraged some residents to get tested on their own if they feel they need it, either through their primary care physician or at an urgent care facility.
Bettencourt inquired about a drive-through process for next time, feeling the town can accommodate just about anything. However, Wong said Armstrong is against drive-through testing, as they feel samples don’t do as well outside.
Welch then proposed coordinating with Winchester Hospital, but Wong said they closed down their testing site and they only test when a physician orders it. Plus, she added that it takes too long to get the results back.
Whatever the board does, it’s clear keeping residents safe remains a top priority.
