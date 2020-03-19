WINCHESTER - Because the MBTA has taken so long finishing up the design phase of the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project (and, no, it has nothing to do with the coronavirus), the project has become so expensive it forced the transit authority to make some cuts. This mean if the Town of Winchester wants anything cut put back in, they’d have to share the cost for it.
According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, the town prefers not to do any cost-sharing, because it’s supposed to be an MBTA funded project. The MBTA was also supposed to have completed the project years ago, yet it’s 2020 and the project remains unfinished.
Some changes, unless the town caves and decides to fund them itself or can find other funding sources, include landscaping and a shuttle that would have driven passengers from one station to the other (Wedgemere). State Rep. Michael Day, according to Wong, put $3M into a transportation bond bill that, if it gets approved, could be used to fund a shuttle.
Even today, in late March, Wong said the town continues to push for design changes while asking for clarifications to the plan. Town Engineer Beth Rudolph said she still has concerns regarding the Laraway Road side of the station. She added the MBTA continues to work out the details.
As far as cost-sharing, Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff said he can’t see agreeing on cost-sharing anything. In fact, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt went a step further, saying the MBTA has been “impossible to deal with,” by not giving the town much freedom.
It is technically their project and they’re footing the bill, which Bettencourt noted.
The longer the MBTA takes with the design, the more expensive the project becomes. But once it gets to the construction phase, Rudolph estimated a 28-month timeline that could include work on the weekend to shorten the timeframe. This could also include a full closure of the station.
Whether a full or partial closure occurs, Bettencourt discussed evaluating the potential for a shuttle bus that would serve the entire town and not just take people from one station to the other. He specifically mentioned the Lexpress, which serves residents of Lexington.
Wong also discussed the possibility of adding on solar panels to the project, a cost the town would have to cover. She said the town would have to let the MBTA know in advance so the design could be incorporated into the project.
Wong then mentioned an estimate of $100,000, but Rudolph said that seemed like a very low number. It didn’t appear as though the board favored that idea just yet, but depending on how the MBTA installs the canopies, they could possibly revisit it in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.