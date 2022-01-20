WINCHESTER - Things continue to heat up as the town readies for the annual spring election, this year held on a Saturday, as more and more residents pull nomination papers for various boards, committees and Town Meeting seats.
Current Town Moderator Heather von Mering pulled papers for reelection on Jan. 10. She has yet to return them. This position serves a one-year term.
Three residents pulled papers for seats on the Select Board: Jim Johnson, John Fallon and Anthea Brady. No one returned them as of Wednesday. Two seats are open with one of those seats currently empty after the resignation of former Select Board member Amy Shapiro last August. Select Board members serve a three-year term.
Patrick Gill pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Board of Assessors on Jan. 5. He has yet to return them. One seat is available for a three-year term.
Two residents pulled papers for the one available seat on the Board of Health that serves a three-year term and three residents pulled papers for the one available seat on the Board of Health that serves a one-year term. Two of those residents, Ruth Trimarchi and Jennifer Infurna (incumbent for the one-year term), pulled papers for both seats and will have to decide which seat to challenge. The other candidate, Gregory Sawicki, pulled papers for the open seat for the one-year term. None of the prospective candidates returned their papers yet.
Two residents pulled papers for the one available seat on the Planning Board for a three-year term and one resident pulled papers for the two available seats on the Planning Board for a one-year term. All three residents who pulled papers are incumbents; however, Kurt Spring is challenging Diab Jerius for the three-year seat and Cheryl Wolfe is running for the one-year seat. Spring was recently appointed to a one-year seat.
Four residents pulled papers for two open seats on the School Committee: incumbents Karen Bolognese and Chris Nixon and newcomers John Dobbins and Allison Kangas de Ballatla. Both seats are for three years. Only Bolognese returned her papers (on Jan. 6).
Three residents pulled papers for two available seats on the Board of Library Trustees: David Coughlin, Wendy Karle (incumbent) and Erin Dagenais. Both seats are for three years. None returned them yet.
Mary Lou Bigelow (incumbent) pulled papers for the one available seat on the Housing Authority. It is a five-year term. She did not return them yet.
Town Meeting
The following residents returned nomination papers for available Town Meeting seats:
Precinct 1 (three-year term):
Prassede Calabi, Denis Collet, Peter D’Antonio, Tara Hughes, and Deborah Jones Melkonian
Precinct 2 (three-year term):
Catherine Curtis, Jeffrey Dean, Kristine Kamikawa, Edward Levesque, Jian Liu, Colin White, and Stephanie Zaremba
Precinct 3 (three-year term):
Samantha Allison, Janet Boswell, Alexander Dimatteo III, Ruthie Gagne, John Kilborn, Theodore Michalski, and Susan Nardone
Precinct 4 (three-year term):
James Ferguson, Aileen Kounaves, Roger Marian, Michelle Prior, and Robin Wolf
Precinct 5 (three-year term): Roseanne Coric, William Miller, Colin Simson, and Wendy Swanton
Precinct 6 (three-year term):
Emanuel D’ambrosio Jr., Wei Han, Jack LeManager, Karen Bolognese, John Miller, Karren Nys, and Kenneth Pruitt
Precinct 7 (three-year term):
Linda Baba, Paul Casey, Sally Dale, Michelle McCarthy, Donnette Peltier, and William McPadden
Precinct 8 (three-year term):
Nicholas Bogovich, Edward Bopp, Diab Jerius, Roger Michelson, Stacey Prince, Emily Shield, and Nicholas Koup
