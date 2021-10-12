WINCHESTER - At the request of Energy Conservation Coordinator Susan McPhee, the Select Board adopted an Energy Management Vehicle Policy that advises the town to purchase electronic vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles.
McPhee recommended the town use clean energy and reduce its energy use where possible. She said vehicle use makes up more of a carbon footprint increase than in the past. Therefore, “with all things being equal, the town shall preferentially purchase/procure EVs or plug-in hybrid EVs or other highly efficient vehicles.”
The Select Board, in appreciation, supported McPhee’s policy. Chair Susan Verdicchio wondered about the possibility of purchasing/using an electric dump trump or street sweeper in the next six or seven years.
Member Mariano Goluboff, in support, said the town should look to add more electric or hybrid vehicles in its fleet.
