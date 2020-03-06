BOSTON – Winchester residents, Greg Chastain, Lea Lauta, Doc Waltman, and Carol Watson, along with Stoneham residents, Clara Chu, Ed Siegal, and Dana Siegal have been cast in Voices of Hope production of Anything Goes! Voices of Hope is a non-profit organization with more than 200 individuals from Greater Boston who donate their time and creative talents to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.
It’s non-stop laughs and madcap fun on this transatlantic luxury liner where the eclectic passenger list includes a brassy nightclub singer and an insecure gangster who conspire to keep a lovesick stowaway from being discovered before he can woo the beautiful debutante away from her stuffy British fiancé. With memorable characters and spectacular dance, wrapped in one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores, (You’re The Top, Friendship, Blow, Gabriel, Blow, Heaven Hop, I Get A Kick Out Of You, Let’s Misbehave, Take Me Back To Manhattan, the Title Song and more!) Anything Goes is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely! Come aboard the tap-happy SS American, bound for romance, laughter and fun! Bon Voyage!
Anything Goes will have two performances at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly: Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. Proceeds from Anything Goes benefit cancer research being conducted at the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies and MGH Cancer Center, so get your tickets now and help us make cancer history! Tickets for Anything Goes are: $40, $50, and $75 and can be purchased by contacting the Theatre Box Office by phone at 978-232-7200, online at www.nsmt.org, or in person at 62 Dunham Road in Beverly. More information is available at www.voicesofhopeboston.org.
Voices of Hope is a local non-profit organization of ordinary people on an extraordinary mission who dedicate considerable time and remarkable talents towards a common goal to raise funds for cancer research through theatrical performance. Bringing such memorable shows as Titanic, Fiddler on the Roof, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Godspell to the North Shore Music Theatre stage since 2013, sell-out audiences have showered Voices of Hope with praise for the quality of our productions and our impact on local cancer community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.