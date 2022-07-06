WINCHESTER - Thanks to donations from track and field alumni and other residents, Manchester Field will see a new track shed sometime soon.
The shed houses track and field equipment like mats, poles, cones, and hurdles. The current one costs the athletic department a $100 per month, has only one door (in the front) and makes it difficult to grab equipment, especially when it’s in the back of the shed.
A new shed would have a center door with equipment to the right and left, making it easier to access. It will be built in a factory and installed on site.
The School Committee already voted unanimously in favor of the shed.
The track and field team is the largest at Winchester High School with 159 members.
The board overwhelmingly appreciated and supported the initiative with chair Rich Mucci calling the current shed a safety hazard, as children climb on top of it. The new shed would have a sloped roof.
Before the board made it official, interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph asked the track and field coach and others involved in the project to coordinate with Conservation Commissioner Elaine Vreeland and Building Commissioner Al Wile.
