WINCHESTER - The Select Board accepted a proposal from an abutter to purchase 20 Glenwood Ave. for $40,000.
The property, according to a Request for Proposals released by the town back in August, is a single parcel acquired by the town through a tax foreclosure and has an area of approximately .064 acres (or 2,800 square feet of land). A single-family dwelling on the property will need to be demolished.
Through the RFP, the town received one proposal with two offers: the one the Select Board accepted and one for $70,000 that called for the town to demolish the dilapidated home on the property. However, according to town counsel Jay Talerman, the town couldn’t accept the second proposal because the RFP states the purchaser “shall” demolish the home his or herself.
The offer also contained two other provisions dealing with the condition of the sidewalk and assistance in combining two lots (the one at 20 Glenwood Ave. and the other already owned by the respondent of the RFP). Talerman said the soon-to-be owner of 20 Glenwood Ave. doesn’t legally need the town’s help combining the two lots.
As for the sidewalk issue, Talerman told the Select Board they could reject or accept that provision.
Although the board ultimately chose to accept the $40,000 offer, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt voted against it. He suggested getting stakeholder input first.
“Is this (proposal) responsive to what we’re looking for?” he asked, adding how he believed the land held more value than a small cash payment.
He also questioned whether enough people even knew the town put out the RFP.
Chair Rich Mucci called the property a “blight” on the neighborhood, saying the town went through the process and exhausted all of its remedies.
“I’m inclined to accept the offer and get the money into the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund,” the chair said, adding his indifference to the sidewalk issue but suggesting they consult with the DPW.
(The RFP stated the town would accept either a proposal for affordable units or the highest purchase price with any money going into the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for use in creating affordable units somewhere else in town.)
Fellow board members Michelle Prior and vice-chair Anthea Brady agreed, with Brady pointing out how the size and shape of the lot and lack of parking negatively affect the town’s ability to recoup more money or build significant affordable units.
Bettencourt called selling the land a missed opportunity for the town, noting how someone lived in that house for a long time. He added how the payment doesn’t “move affordable housing forward in a meaningful way.”
He also suggested the RFP “went out at the sleepiest time possible,” referencing his earlier point that not many people were aware of it.
Brady admitted the town wasn’t getting “the response we desired,” but said the board knew the risk.
“One or two affordable units (there) would be appealing,” she acknowledged, though pointed out the challenges that would entail with interest rates currently rising.
“If we don’t accept this bid, it will remain a nuisance to the neighborhood,” the vice-chair concluded.
Therefore, the board voted to accept the proposal with only Bettencourt voting in the negative.
