WINCHESTER - On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Vinson-Owen Elementary School Library at 75 Johnson Road in Winchester, MassDOT will hold a design public hearing to discuss proposed improvements at the Vinson-Owen Elementary School concerning the Safe routes to School project in Winchester.
The purpose of this hearing is to provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the proposed Safe Routes to School project. All views and comments made at the hearing/meeting will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.
The proposed project will improve the safety and accessibility for students walking and biking to the Vinson-Owen Elementary School from nearby neighborhoods. The project consists of construction of a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of Johnson Road and Ridge Street, as well as a left turn lane on the Johnson Road westbound approach.
The proposed improvements also include new sidewalks and ADA compliant curb ramps along Johnson Road and the west side of Ridge Street. The overall intent is to increase the safety for all users and enhance the functionality of the intersection. The project also includes the addition of a flashing pedestrian beacon and a crosswalk at the intersection of Coolidge Road and Ridge Street.
Bicycle accommodations consisting of a usable shoulder have been provided in accordance with applicable design guides.
A secure right-of-way is necessary for this project. Acquisitions in fee and permanent or temporary easements may be required. The Town of Winchester is responsible for acquiring all needed rights in private or public lands. MassDOT’s policy concerns land acquisitions will be discussed at the hearing.
Written views received by MassDOT subsequent to the date of this notice and up to five days prior to the date of the hearing shall be displayed for public inspection and copying at the time and date listed above. Plans will be on display a half hour before the hearing begins, with an engineer in attendance to answer questions regarding this project. A project handout will be made available on the MassDOT website listed below.
Written statements and other exhibits in place of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing regarding the proposed undertaking are to be submitted to Patricia A. Leavenworth, P.E. Chief Engineer, MassDOT, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Roadway Project Management, Project File No. 608791. Such submissions will also be accepted at the hearing.
Maild statements and exhibits intended for inclusion in the public hearing transcript must be postmarked no later than 10 business days after this public hearing. Project inquiries may be emailed to dot.feedback.highway@state.ma.us.
This location is accessible to people with disabilities. MassDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request (including but not limited to interpreters in American Sign Language and languages other than English, open or closed captioning for videos, assistive listening devices and alternate material formats. such as audio tapes, Braille and large print), as available.
For accommodation or language assistance, please contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity and Civil Rights Officer by phone (857-368-8580), fax (857-368-0602) TTD/TTY (857-368-0603) or by email (mascot.civilrights@dot.state.ma.us). Requests should be made as soon as possible prior to the meeting, and for more difficult to arrange services including sign-language, CART or language translation or interpretation, requests should be made at least 10 business days before the meeting.
In case of inclement weather, hearing cancellation announcements will be posted on the internet at www.massdot.state.ma.us/highway.
