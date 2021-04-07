WINCHESTER - This week, the Select Board heard from Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee co-Chair Ben Keeler about the work TTAC has been doing and how the committee can better serve the town and board.
Keeler mentioned the overall focus of TTAC concerns positively impacting how the town plans, builds and maintains public spaces and public ways to better support the movement of all residents in all modes of transportation.
TTAC advocates for traffic calming and resident safety, connecting neighborhoods and providing access to green and blue spaces and supporting local businesses by encouraging improved access for all including improved parking.
Keeler listed some of his committee’s accomplishments as: developed a transportation and public way plan with the town; improved policies for road striping, sidewalks and others; acquired transportation and wayfinding-related grants; coordinated with related committees and advocacy groups; raised visibility for school-related improvements, in addition to pushing for a more “complete” bike path; and actively participated in the downtown improvement plan.
The co-chair suggested the relationship between his committee and the town could run even smoother, should the Select Board give TTAC more direction. He continuously referred to his committee as advisory in nature and said they serve to assist the board.
He also said, “we could use a new approach for designing and funding all transportation, develop a systematic approach with the Select Board and work more with the Capital Planning Committee.”
Some recommended improvements from TTAC include restructuring roadways and/or intersections that require capital funding requests. One such request involves the Wildwood Street and Woodside Road corridor recently dug up by Eversource as part of its 115kV line electrical project.
Some short-term improvements the town hopes to make in the area include improving the connection to Shannon Beach through wayfinding signs while longer-term improvements include improving connections to Bacon Street and Mystic Valley Parkway.
“We need to solicit the Select Board’s opinion on areas we should focus on,” Keeler acknowledged.
It’s a tricky balancing act, as members of the Select Board hear from residents concerning traffic, transportation and parking issues, then call on TTAC (and sometimes Town Engineer Beth Rudolph) for recommendations. However, a new policy suggested by Select Board member Michael Bettencourt to have any school building project trigger a traffic study opened the door for more collaboration between the board and TTAC. (It led to road fixes/upgrades in front of the McCall Middle School.)
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio called TTAC invaluable and expressed her gratitude for their update. Bettencourt added how so much could be done in town, but many times the board receives sticker shock when they realize how expensive the work is. For instance, improving the Johnson Road/Ridge Street intersection required more than just a stop sign as the town needed to install a traffic signal instead.
Now, as the town attempts to remove cars from the road, Bettencourt brought up the idea of bringing back a town-wide bus service that existed back in the 1980s/90s similar to the Lexpress in Lexington.
Keeler acknowledged his committee briefly discussed that idea, noting it would take options such as this to reduce the number of cars on the road.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested they work on safer paths for bikers and pedestrians, specifically mentioning Palmer and Lake streets and connecting a path from Horn Pond further south to Medford and the new Green line extension.
“We want to give all residents the opportunity to move through town,” Keeler said, adding they could focus on certain areas like connecting the Vinson-Owen Elementary School to the Wright-Locke Farm.
Speaking about the Vinson-Owen School, Select Board member Amy Shapiro expressed concerns with drivers speeding down the hill, as she noted a number of children ride bikes in the area.
When it comes to Wildwood Street and Woodside Road, Keeler mentioned the complaints his committee heard from residents: deteriorating conditions, accidents, increasing volume, and speeding. He said TTAC was aware of this problem back in 2015-2016 and began planning five years ago. The town conducted a traffic study in 2017 and started work on repairing the corridor in 2018. Last year, Toole Design Group completed a corridor study. However, the town must now deal with the Eversource 115 kV project where the electrical company plans to tear the road up and possibly only return it to its previous state. The town has some funds to cover design and some engineering but not enough for improvements.
Without funding, Keeler said, it forces the town into more planning, more opportunism and more collaboration with third parties.
When asked by Select Board member Richard Mucci how TTAC prioritizes projects, Keeler said they look to accommodate Rudolph, Town Planner Brian Szekely and DPW Director Jay Gill and constantly look forward.
“We focus on areas that will require an investment,” Keeler remarked, pointing out Cross Street and the intersection of Washington and Swanton streets where a developer proposes building housing units, some of which will be deemed affordable.
He also said TTAC is involved in the downtown improvement plan, but stressed the most important priorities are the Select Board’s and town manager’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.