WINCHESTER - With the two largest 40B projects wrapping up in Winchester - Winchester North (or Sanctuary West as it’s noted on the town’s website) on Cambridge Street near the Woburn line and the River Street project (or Sanctuary North as it’s noted on the town’s website) - it’s almost time for residents to start moving in.
To that effect, the town is holding an affordable housing lottery for both properties with a public information session scheduled for Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, go to zoom.com/join or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID : 818 9317 7595 and passcode: 088159.
The application deadline for the affordable housing lottery will end on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and the town must receive completed applications by this date. The lottery will then be held on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, go to zoom.com/join or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID : 857 2736 5609 and passcode: 276410.
The monthly rents for the two housing projects are: $1,794 for a studio apartment, $1,910 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,292 for a two-bedroom apartment, and $2,645 for a three-bedroom apartment. (Rents are subject to change in future years and do not include the costs of gas, electricity, water or sewer. One parking spot is included.)
The maximum household limit to apply is $78,300 for one person, $89,500 for two people, $100,700 for three people, $111,850 for four people, $120,800 for five people, and $129,750 for six people.
To complete and submit a lottery application, visit www.jotform.com/SEBHousing/SanctuaryAtWinchester
According to the town’s website, the Cambridge Street property will have 95 total units while the River Street property will have 147 total units. Of those, 24 will be made affordable at Cambridge Street to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income and 37 will be made affordable at River Street. These units will have “thoughtful layouts and high-end finishes, identical to the market rate units in these developments,” the website states.
It also notes, “both properties are in close proximity to the Middlesex Fells Reservation, various shops and restaurants, and much more.”
