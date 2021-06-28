WINCHESTER - There has never been a formal flag raising policy or process in Winchester, but there soon will be once the Select Board and town manager iron out some of the kinks in the draft policy Town Manager Lisa Wong unveiled at the most recent board meeting.
This would involve third party organizations or individuals that wish to raise a flag on the town common. Wong conferred with the police and DPW, who didn’t express any issues with the policy, and now needs the support of the Select Board.
She said the policy would not allow for offensive or inappropriate flags and it would restrict flag sizes to three feet by five feet. Wong also mentioned possibly needing to lower any flags to comply with flag codes or to half-staff in the event of a tragedy.
The policy allows for the town, acting though the Select Board, to raise flags to commemorate an event or occasion. A third party can request the town raise a particular flag on the town common. These requests will be reviewed and processed by the Select Board. The town will oversee all applications and the board can reject or approve one for any reason or no reason at all.
“The choice of which flag to raise on the town common flagpole-including the approval or denial of the application noted above-is government speech to which the strictures of the free speech clause of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution do not apply.”
The policy also clearly states the flagpole isn’t a public forum no matter what flag the town chooses to raise.
Applicants must complete an event application available on the town’s website, the policy also notes. Requests to raise a flag should be made three weeks in advance and include:
• Name of the requesting organization
• Contact information
• Requested event or occasion
• Date or time period of event occasion
• Duration for which the applicant wishes flag to be raised
• Explanation or purpose of the event or occasion
• Description of the applicant organization including any local, national or international affiliation, brief history, website address, nonprofit status, and any other relevant information
• A colored picture of the proposed flag (front and back) and a measurement of its dimensions
The policy finally states the town isn’t responsible for stolen or damaged flags.
The board didn’t approve the policy quite yet, as they had a few questions, such as if the town common flagpole contains any special significance. Wong acknowledged it was worth looking into so Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested reaching out to the Historical Society or the Archival Center and vote the policy at the board’s next meeting (July 12).
He reminded the board they are the ones technically raising the flags.
