WINCHESTER - According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, 32 percent of registered voters came out on Saturday to participate in the annual spring town election. This marked an increase from the 2021 election as the town moves further from COVID and attempts to return to pre-COVID times. It was also the first time the town held its spring election on a Saturday (not counting 2020 when the election was moved to a Saturday in June due to COVID).
Outside of a few hiccups, Lannon said everything went fairly smoothly. She noted how voters “liked the new location,” calling it “well received.” She also said they liked the layout and the “ease with which they were checked in and were able to vote without any trouble.”
Lannon added how some voters reported they liked the electronic voter check in and “loved that they didn’t need to go to the check out table any more.” The town clerk said the state legislature removed that requirement fairly recently.
Being the first time the town tried a Saturday election with this many voters (a much smaller turnout occurred in 2020), not everything worked as well as the town hoped. While Lannon acknowledged the site is ADA complaint, she also said the town needs more signage directing voters where to park and then additional signage pointing out the path to get to the gym a bit more clearly.
“We had a great group of National Honor Society students volunteer and they directed the voters to the polling location, held doors open to welcome voters and handed out COVID-19 testing kits from the Health Department’s supply,” the town clerk remarked.
Overall, she called it a “great success,” saying she and her team “are really pleased to hear more positive feedback than negative; however, the constructive criticism is well received by us because in the end we are all in this together and we need to make this location work for Winchester.”
Lannon also pointed out how the next election in Winchester is the state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 6. This, she said, gives the town enough time to redesign some features and make sure “it is even better the next election.”
Of course, the town clerk and her team didn’t run the election alone. Lannon acknowledged the assistance of several people including Chris Conway, the facilities director for the high school and his team of employees “who did the heavy lifting.”
“They were amazing, accommodating and my office could not have done this without them.”
She also thanked Supt. Frank Hackett and principal Dennis Mahoney for their support and letting the voters use this “beautiful facility.”
Lannon mentioned the DPW staff, as well, who moved all of the equipment.
As for the election results, she noted the tie in precinct 4 and the write-in campaign for the additional one-year Planning Board seat. Winners for both, she said, are still to be determined. However, Mary Lou Bigelow won the write-in campaign for the Housing Authority seat with 236 votes (she was the incumbent and initially pulled papers to run for reelection but withdrewt).
Winners can stop by town hall today any time after 8 a.m. to be sworn into office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.