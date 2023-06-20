WINCHESTER - Through research in their Active Citizenship Class, the youth group identified that there is a large gap in the diversity of people voting versus the diversity of people living in the community. The group will use the funding for a public information campaign to encourage greater civic involvement of various diverse groups of people in Winchester.
On Saturday, April 1, teams of youth participated in the SCI Youth Grant Pitch Contest at Microsoft in Cambridge. The team from Winchester’s Active Citizenships class presented compelling ideas to address the needs of their community’s youth. As a result of their successful presentation, the Winchester team was awarded a grant of $1,100. The program was coordinated by SCI Social Capital Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on community engagement and cultivating connections.
Over the last six weeks corporate volunteers from companies like Microsoft, Read to A Child, Santander, Movement Mortgage, Zander Realty Group and The Reading Cooperative Bank dedicated their time and expertise to coach the young people in how to develop and present their pitches to a panel of 10 judges. Youth teams from Cambridge, Dorchester, Lynn, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester and Woburn also made their pitch presentations at the event.
The youth groups developed projects addressing a variety of community and mental health needs that the youth have identified as a priority. The team from Winchester Civics class presented research from their coursework about a large gap in the diversity of people voting in their community versus the diversity of people living in the community. The group will use the funding for a public information campaign to encourage greater civic involvement of various diverse groups of people. They received full funding for their pitch idea.
