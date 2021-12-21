WINCHESTER - Even though Winchester vaccinated more than 90 percent of its population (not including children ages 5-11), the town’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to increase each week. This week, the town hit 2.88 percent.
Currently, the town discovered 66 active confirmed cases. Overall, 1,820 residents recovered from the virus while 23 died.
Over the past two weeks, from Nov. 28 - Dec. 11, the town tested 4,171 residents and found 120 were positive for COVID. Meanwhile, neighboring communities like Medford tested 10,498 residents and found 438 were positive and Woburn tested 5,595 residents and found 328 were positive. Both communities have a much higher positivity percentage than Winchester with Medford just above four percent and Woburn at nearly six percent.
At 2.88 percent, Winchester reached its peak since last January when the country saw a winter surge. It appears the country may endure another winter surge, this time possibly due to the newest variant Omicron. According to reports, it already overtook Delta as the dominant strain in America.
Last month, the town uncovered 179 positive cases. It seems this month is on track to surpass that number, most likely due to the colder weather forcing people to gather indoors where the virus spreads more easily.
With the town vaccinating most of its population over the age of 12, it recently began vaccinating children 5-11 years of age. So far, according to the town’s COVID dashboard, it fully vaccinated 31 percent with 73 percent receiving at least one dose. There are 2,346 children in Winchester and 727 received both doses or Pfizer or Moderna.
Schools continue to operate in-person as they’ve avoided any serious outbreaks. There are 26 active cases at the moment with half of them occurring at the high school. Overall, the school system saw 153 cases since students returned in September. These numbers include both students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.