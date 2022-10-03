WINCHESTER — Space and age are two of the factors behind the proposal going to Town Meeting in November and a special election in January to replace the Lynch School.
Space – specifically an urgent need for more classrooms – also drove the decision to construct the Lynch School back in 1960-1961 — as did the Space Age.
In the 1950s, while building committees were seeking solutions to problems with the town’s educational facilities, the nation was newly caught up in the Space Race. In 1957, Russia launched Sputnik 1 and 2. In 1958, the U.S. launched Explorer 1, the first American satellite to reach orbit, and in October the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was created. In 1959, the USSR launched three Luna satellites while the U.S. continued its Explorer launches. And so on.
“What are the Winchester schools doing to meet the challenge of Soviet rivalry in the space age?” an unsigned editorial article in the Feb. 19, 1960, issue of The Winchester Star asked.”
In self-response, the article pointed to recent changes already enacted such as grouping students from elementary levels on up according to achievement and ability, modernizing science and social studies courses, adding accelerated courses in math and science at the junior high, allotting more time for science, offering history on a world-wide basis, and including a course on world problems and foreign policy.
However, while modernizing its offerings and accelerating instruction, the school system’s most urgent challenge was simply finding space to house the burgeoning post-war enrollment throughout the school system. The problem being especially severe in the secondary schools, the first solution of the 1950s was to alter the junior high (now McCall) to be the high school and adapt the existing high school (now Lincoln) to be a two-year junior high school.
When the schools swapped identities, two new wings were added to the former junior high, while the old high school underwent remodeling. It was not enough. In no time, both exceeded their capacity to the point that eventually students went on double sessions.
A space-age curriculum might be designed, but could it be taught in inadequate facilities?
A second Junior High
In May 1957, a Building Committee for Administrative and Secondary School Facilities was organized to examine the question of whether additional facilities were needed for the senior and junior high schools.
After concentrating on enrollment projections, the Committee recommended an intermediate building program (Sept. 1957). After engaging a consultant and evaluating construction alternatives, it recommended (March 1958) the construction of a second junior high for no fewer than 500 students on a site outside the center of town, the result to be two three-grade junior highs with a three-grade high school.
Instructed by the March 1958 Town Meeting to recommend a site, the committee engaged the architectural firm of Smith and Sellew, narrowed down possible sites to three, and returned to Town Meeting that fall to recommend locating it on a major part of the town-owned well field (the largest, flattest, and cheapest option). It recommended a new three-year junior high with a capacity for 750 students (with some space to be used by central offices until needed for classrooms).
Town Meeting accepted the site recommendation, transferred control of most of the well field to the School Committee, and instructed the Building Committee to return with preliminary building plans.
Meanwhile, various townspeople debated the expense and hike in taxes, whether the population growth would last, and the location.
Criticized for presenting Town Meeting with one proposal, the committee held a public hearing where it presented a variety of courses of action and returned to Town Meeting in the fall of 1959 with the same recommendation. Town Meeting re-approved the site and voted an appropriation for plans. On May 19, 1960, a special Town Meeting voted an appropriation of almost $1.47M for construction (equivalent to about $14M today).
Prior to the school’s opening in the fall of 1961, Town Meeting named the first junior high for Gov. Samuel Walker McCall, following which it named the new junior high in honor of the brothers Andrew & Robert Lynch who were killed in action during World War II.
Space-Age education
The result was “one of the most modern school structures in the area,” the Committee reported in 1961. “Designed for multiple and flexible use of facilities, it is admirably suited for adaption [sic] to new instructional techniques and for changes occurring in the educational program.”
It allowed class sizes to be reduced and the program of instruction to be expanded. In particular, “this September saw the introduction of science as a major subject, with new and improved facilities for up-to-date instruction in this fast changing field.”
Also, electronics was introduced at the 9th-grade level, providing “a four-year sequence for the student who wishes to pursue a career in this rapidly growing field.”
Among the instructional spaces were “two complete science laboratories” and two classrooms fitted with science demonstration desks. It wasn’t all for science, of course. Other special rooms included three foreign language rooms, and rooms for instruction in art, homemaking, and typing, plus two music rooms, three rooms for industrial arts, and other spaces.
Since space became less cramped over at the McCall building, it was fitted with a school library and language laboratory and its science laboratory facilities were expanded and improved.
Nevertheless, while providing relief at the junior high level, the new school did not address all the high school needs, despite a reduction from accommodating four grades to three. The eventual solution was the new high school on Skillings Road which opened a decade after Lynch. As needs continued to evolve, the Lynch Junior High was converted to an elementary school in 1980.
Time again to modernize
As the Lynch school reached and passed its 60th anniversary, after study and evaluation of multiple options the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee arrived at its recommendation to replace the building with a new structure at the same site. The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved that option.
The Space Race and besting one particular foreign entity may not have been factors in this latest decision, but the 1960 aim of supporting modern education with adequate facilities remains a goal of the current building committee.
That story, including a review of the process and the project, may be found at https://www.lynch2025.com/
