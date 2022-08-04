WINCHESTER - Winchester resident and breast cancer survivor, Beth Preston has ridden the Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) since 2018 and this year she will continue the tradition on Aug. 6 and 7.
Preston was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2017. She feels fortunate to be among the more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, but knows all too well that for too many cancers, early detection and clear treatment pathways remain elusive and demand more research.
The PMC is a two-day fundraising bike ride across Massachusetts to raise money to support cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. The PMC is Dana-Farber’s single largest supporter and is 55 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. Since it first started in 1980, the PMC has raised $831 million for Dana-Farber.
Preston first rode the PMC in 2018 to celebrate her “living proof” status meaning “living proof” that research can lead to life saving early detection and cancer treatments. She noted that once you ride your first PMC it’s hard to stop. The past two years have been virtual so she is excited to get back on the official course this year.
In April of 2018, her husband Ted was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She added that pancreatic cancer is difficult to find early because patients typically begin experiencing symptoms only when the disease has spread. The majority of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, leading to very poor survival rates.
Unfortunately, after a grueling and hard-fought battle, he passed away in November 2018. Her motivation and focus shifted to raise money to fund research into early detection and new treatments for pancreatic cancer. In 2019, she recruited friends and family to join her and Ted’s Unicorns, their PMC team was born.
Since then they have raised over $145,000. Every dollar raised by Ted’s Unicorns goes directly to support research in the labs of Brian Wolpin, MD, MPH, director of Dana-Farber’s Gastrointestinal Cancer Center and Hale Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research. They have had the pleasure of meeting with Dr. Wolpin to hear first-hand the impact of their fundraising efforts.
She noted that finding new diagnostic tools and innovative treatment approaches takes creative thinking and high-risk ideas. Philanthropic funds are essential for exploring the out-of-the-box ideas that have led to some of the recent breakthroughs in pancreatic cancer screening, modeling, and treatment.
Preston has been training for her ride around Massachusetts and in Vermont. She said that they are lucky to live near so many beautiful places to explore on a bike - on a road and in the woods.
Her 19-year-old son, Jack, and her 17-year-old daughter, Gracie, along with six other friends will being joining her on her ride. In addition, her 15-year-old daughter, Sarah, will be volunteering on the course.
She will be riding from Wellesley to Provincetown, which will be a roughly 180-mile ride. With a commitment to ride the full course, she has also committed to raising a minimum of $6,000, and has set a personal goal to raise $10,000. She is grateful to her friends, family and neighbors and so many others who continue to support her ride.
The biggest reward from her fundraising is to enable dedicated doctors and researchers to continue their work to find new tools for early detection and more effective treatment options. She commented that her successful battle with breast cancer was possible because of a tremendous amount of research over the course of decades that informed the benefit of early detection, effective treatment regimens and maintenance therapies. Pancreatic cancer detection and treatment are decades behind breast cancer, but research is bringing hope.
She further stated that between 2014 and 2020, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer improved from six percent to 10 percent. For the majority of pancreatic cancer patients who are diagnosed with metastatic disease, the survival rates are much lower, emphasizing that there is so much more work that needs to be done.
The community can learn more about Ted’s Unicorns and help support their ride by visiting profile.pmc.org/TT0224.
