WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, March 30, four candidates will vie for two open seats on the Select Board: incumbent and chair Michael Bettencourt, Rich Mucci, John Stevens, and Roger Wilson.
All four candidates recently responded to seven questions posed about the coronavirus, the Transfer Station, overrides, and traffic issues. Leading up to the election, the Daily Times Chronicle will print the candidates’ response to the questions.
Below is the first and second question and the four candidates’ answers.
Question 1: How would you classify the town’s response to the coronavirus pandemic? What changes, if any, do you think the town should consider making?
Bettencourt: “The town’s response was careful, comprehensive and forward-thinking. This unprecedented public health crisis impacted every sector of our local government including schools, businesses, transportation, seniors and municipal service delivery, to name a few.
“The town immediately established an emergency response team, headed by our fire chief, and opened up lines of communication between community stakeholders. We connected with our state delegation and came up with a plan to address specific needs and identify necessary resources.
“We worked with the school district to minimize the transmission amongst students and staff. It was important to us to create remote and hybrid options and support the schools with infrastructure and capacity.
“The town implemented a spending freeze for all departments and applied funds where most needed while we waited for receipt of federal and state aid. We set aside a Reserve Fund with the Finance Committee for future testing needs and unanticipated financial obligations.
“We worked closely with the Health Department to identify risks and solutions for all our residents including starting free, regular, testing sites in Winchester to make sure our residents were getting tested regularly. Currently, the Town is offering weekly testing and vaccine distribution based on the state supply.
“We also started the ‘Give Where you Live’ program in partnership with the United Way, to raise money, locally, and provide emergency resources like food, rental assistance, and help with household expenses. We continue to work with local non-profits, including En Ka and Winchester Got Lunch to support these ongoing needs.
“The Select Board had weekly response team meetings to make sure we were reacting to any developments that arose. We also created the Reopening Committee to help local businesses stay afloat and be supported through the difficult economic climate.
“I think it is easy to look back and consider what could have been different, but our strategies were consistent with our peer communities and where we were more conservative and careful, it paid off for our residents.”
Mucci: “We need to do more. Winchester reacted to the current COVID-19 pandemic by rightly taking advantage of state and federal assistance, reducing fees and restrictions on town businesses. Now that we have a better understanding of the virus and are on the cusp of a widely available vaccine, we must develop a comprehensive plan for recovery.
“As a member of the Winchester Reopening Committee, I have been a vocal proponent of a town-wide response, community-based testing and school surveillance testing programs. Town boards must collaborate and coordinate. We need more joint meetings to develop that comprehensive local plan. It is the duty of the Select Board, as the leaders of this town, to coordinate this call to action, and, if elected, I will make sure that happens.
“I will work with my colleagues on the Select Board and lead our work with the Town Manager, the Board of Health, the School Committee and all of our residents to assess the negative impact the pandemic has had on all of our residents (especially our seniors, children and businesses) and help coordinate a safe response that will get us to the ‘new normal’ as quickly as possible.”
Stevens: “Winchester's response to the pandemic has been reasonable and appropriate. The town complied with the various requirements and recommendations from both the CDC and the Commonwealth. The town has maintained a website which pulls together all aspects of the pandemic and the necessary and appropriate responses to it.
“The town could have done a better job of enforcing the limits on indoor seating capacity.“
Wilson: “From what I have directly observed, the town has done a good job of responding to the pandemic. I participated in three elections during the pandemic, serving as Precinct Warden managing the polls on two. The town clerk and supporting staff were highly adaptive in addressing the challenges and making sure the elections were problem-free and relatively low risk for workers.
“We have conducted two town meetings and much regular business remotely. A lot of what the town does, however, must be done in person and we have managed to deliver services with proper precautions.
“We have pursued available grant money effectively and responded to the sharp up-tic in people walking and using open space by making grant funded improvements that will benefit the town permanently.
“The Select Board and town staff have also been responsive to downtown businesses, facilitating outdoor dining and special pick-up zones etc. This kind of creative, can-do approach will be needed in the coming years as we face continued disruption because of the center train station construction and other projects.”
Question 2: How do you feel the town handled the financial issues the pandemic caused? Would you say it was too conservative, not enough or just about right?
Wilson: “State and local financial cycles lag the market sector so we may have more problems in front of us than behind us, which is one reason I am running.
“I’m temperamentally cautious about money; a ‘fiscal conservationist.’ I would have liked to have seen more modest growth in spending. Having solid reserves and reserve capacity is key when you are faced with an unforeseen circumstance like the pandemic and simply have to spend money.
“So, it is prudent not to spend too much that you don’t have to spend.”
Stevens: “The Select Board acted properly in urging that there should be a moratorium until May 1, 2021 regarding evictions for non-payment of rent. I hope that by May 1 employment will be closer to normal. Of course, even if it is, tenants may still need time to reduce debt incurred because of the pandemic, including rental arrearages. If, come May 1, an extension of the moratorium is appropriate, I would support such a resolution.
“Also, the town manager and town planner have proactively sought, and brought into town, a range of grants that have helped our downtown merchants through this time, including funds to provide for outdoor dining. I support these efforts continuing through at least the fall.”
Mucci: “Our town reacted to the current COVID-19 pandemic by rightly taking advantage of state and federal assistance and reducing fees on town businesses during the most acute part of this crisis. Increasing the reserve account for COVID expenditures was the right step at fall Town Meeting.
“Now the town needs to take advantage of additional state and federal resources. As an active member of the Winchester Reopening Committee, I believe we will likely need to allocate additional town resources to coordinate the next phase of the response and recovery to increase safe in-person learning and insure our recovery is equitable and inclusive for all of our residents and businesses.”
Bettencourt: “In hindsight, the town’s financial strategy turned out to be exactly the right balance of caution and support for the community. The town executed a plan to maximize our ability to respond to emergent health and safety needs while maintaining operational commitments and service needs.
“Shifting employees to remote work, alternating shifts with police and fire and identifying efficiencies to protect our staff from COVID, enabled us to run very lean and protect personnel.
“Recent revisions to the Cares Act funding and more expansive FEMA reimbursement mean that we will feel very little impact in the FY21 and FY22 budgets. The town being able to secure economic development grants through the advocacy of our delegation and coordination with local businesses will position our local economy to rebound and respond to some large infrastructure projects in the Center Business District.
“The town had a laser focus on social services and made sure that no basic need was unmet for residents who were struggling. Winchester partnered with a network of local social service agencies to make sure we were not only meeting the needs of our residents, but identifying and implementing an ongoing support system.”
