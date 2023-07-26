WINCHESTER - Winchester Hospital, in collaboration with the Winchester Police Department and Winchester Fire Department, will be conducting an armed intruder drill on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The purpose of this drill is to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of the hospital staff, law enforcement personnel, and emergency responders in the event of a potential threat.
Please note that this drill is an organized training exercise and not an actual emergency situation. The primary objective is to simulate a realistic scenario in order to assess the hospital's emergency response protocols, coordination among departments, and overall readiness.
In order to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the drill, the media has not been invited to cover this event. We kindly request that members of the media refrain from attempting to access the drill site
We also ask the media to disregard any chatter or communications they may come across on emergency scanner frequencies during the specified timeframe. These communications are part of the simulated scenario and should not be treated as real incidents or emergencies.
About Winchester Hospital
Winchester Hospital is a 229-bed facility and leading provider of comprehensive health care services in northwest suburban Boston offering a broad range of surgical specialties, including general, bariatric, urologic, thoracic, otolaryngology (ENT), vascular, and orthopedic surgery. They also deliver care in other areas, including pediatrics, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, rehabilitation, radiation oncology, pain management, obstetrics/gynecology and a Level IIB Special Care Nursery. For more information about Winchester Hospital, visit www.winchesterhospital.org.
Winchester Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.
