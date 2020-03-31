WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester has a shortage of firefighters and that poses a risk to public safety. To remedy that situation, the Town Manager and her staff worked collaboratively with the fire department on a Memorandum of Understanding that if approved would see an increases in wages and benefits.
Town Manager Lisa Wong said the town isn’t getting enough applicants, because the town doesn’t compensate them well enough and also because there aren’t enough people interested in the job. When she looked at comparable communities, she found that Winchester just didn’t stack up well enough.
It’s just not the Town Manager, as Fire Chief Rick Tustin agreed with her assessment. He called wage increases a “long time coming.” With these changes, Winchester would no longer be at the bottom of the pack, the chief acknowledged.
He added, when it comes to paramedics, they shop around and look for the best package.
Tustin also stated he was happy with how negotiations went, saying it boosted morale. While the process actually started before he became the fire chief, negotiations paused until he was sworn in. Wong said the two sides had six or so official meetings, then several working meetings without the lawyers. She even created a Civil Service Study Committee.
“This was less adversarial and more collaborative,” Wong admitted.
Since some of these wage increases would be retroactive, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff wondered if the town had enough money to cover it. Wong noted the town had enough in its Unallocated Wage Reserves.
For FY21, Goluboff also asked about the increases impacting the budget. Wong said she put a $1.1M placeholder in the budget she presented to the Finance Committee back in February. The increases approved in the MOU would just about equal the $1.1M in the Town Manager’s budget.
Wong added she’s still calculating a two percent raise for non-union members, but she’s “a ways away” from negotiating with the clerical union.
To get to some of these numbers, Tustin said they used communities such as Belmont, Lexington, Reading, Canton, and Natick as comparables. Michelle Vibert, the town’s Human Resources Director, said the town has stuck with the same communities for comps over the past several years.
When asked by Select Board member Amy Shapiro if Winchester loses candidates to these towns, Tustin said they lose some to Reading, but most of them to Cambridge, which isn’t a comparable community. Tustin added the town loses money when it trains firefighters and they go somewhere else. He stressed he’d like to keep them.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt called it an “ongoing problem” for decades that “nibbling at the edges” won’t solve.
All union contracts are approved by Town Meeting, which as of now has been pushed back to June due to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.