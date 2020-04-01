WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester lags behind many communities when it comes to paying their public safety personnel. According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, patrol officers and superior officers in the police department are 10 percent and 14 percent, respectively, behind other comparable communities.
However, a new Memorandum of Understanding, if approved, could give the town’s 37 sworn officers, not counting Police Chief Peter MacDonnell, a cost of living increase of five percent (superior) and four percent (patrol) for FY21. The MOU would also shorten the length of the Quinn Bill, which awards money based on the level of an officer’s education, so officer’s would hit each step sooner.
Even with these changes, Winchester will still fall behind comparable communities, though not by as much.
One sticking point within the MOU concerns opening up detail to non-sworn in officers. Due to the number of construction projects planned for the summer (assuming the town is able to start said projects with the coronavirus pandemic), the town will require many officers for details in and around town center. The MOU will create a five-tier system: sworn-in Winchester police officers first, followed by retired police officers, officers from other communities, retired officers from other communities, and auxiliary police officers.
It’s a three-year contract and Wong said everyone is happy with the deal.
Compared to the firefighters MOU recently completed, Wong said the town held more meetings with the police department. There are currently four vacancies within the department and approving the four and five percent increases should help the town fill those positions.
Some of the communities Winchester chose to compare itself to when determining how much of a raise to offer the unions were: Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, Wakefield, Andover, and Belmont. According to MacDonnell, these towns have similar populations, tax bases and police departments.
The chief also called the negotiations “difficult,” especially allowing non-sworn in officers to work details, but said “it’s important for the town to have.” When asked who pays for the details, the chief said if it’s a town project and the town is working on it, then it does. Otherwise, it would be part of a construction contract or a utility company would pay.
Human Resources Director Michelle Vibert admitted some of the contracts are large, but said the DPW has some large contracts, as well, and it helps with recruitment and retainment. In fact, she noted the town recently received 50 applicants for a custodial job.
