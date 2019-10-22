(Eds. note: the following article, which ran in Tuesday's edition (Oct. 22) of the Daily Times Chronicle, is inaccurate. It references warrant articles from the Fall 2014 Town Meeting. The Daily Times Chronicle regrets any confusion and apologizes for the error.)
WINCHESTER - With Town Meeting fast approaching (Monday, Nov. 4), the town has released the warrant, which features 25 articles, many of them involving the Capital Planning Committee.
Article 4
This article simply asks Town Meeting to listen to the Capital Planning Committee’s report and place it on file.
Article 5
This article asks Town Meeting to “vote to appropriate a sum of money from unexpended capital accounts, which projects are complete, to the Cemetery Permanent Care Fund, the Capital Stabilization Fund and/or the Building Stabilization Fund.”
Article 6
This article asks Town Meeting to “vote to raise and appropriate funds to prepare an update to the 2006-2007 Winchester Public Schools Master Plan.” The appropriation will come from either Free Cash or other available funds.
Article 7
This article asks Town Meeting to support repairing the Public Safety Building through remodeling, reconstructing, and making extraordinary repairs to the building’s exterior. This includes planning, design and other other costs. The money will be raised through borrowing, transfer of unexpended bond proceeds or transfer from the Building Stabilization Fund or other methods.
Article 8
This article asks Town Meeting to support drainage improvements in the Wildwood Street, Thornton Road, New Meadows Road, and Cambridge Street area to include planning, design and all other costs. Money will be raised through borrowing, transfer of unexpended bond proceeds or other methods.
Article 9
This article asks Town Meeting to “vote to appropriate a sum of money from the Cemetery Permanent Care Fund for the construction of a Columbarium Niche, including planning, design and all other costs incidental and related.”
Article 10
This article asks Town Meeting to support repairs to the gatehouse structure and replacement of the low level outlet at the South Reservoir Dam including all related costs. Money will be raised through borrowing, transfer of unexpended bonds proceeds or other methods.
Article 11
This article asks Town Meeting to support reconstruction of the Mt. Vernon Street Bridge for the purpose of flood mitigation, including the construction of an additional culvert. This includes planning, design and all related costs. Money will be raised through borrowing, transfer of unexpended bond proceeds, transfer from the Capital Stabilization Fund, or other methods.
Article 12
This article asks Town Meeting to support water main lining in the Ware Road and North Border Road area and for town-wide lead neck removal including all design, engineering and related costs. Money will be raised through borrowing from the Mass. Water Resource Authority or other methods.
Article 13
This article asks Town Meeting to support sewer improvements in the Stowell Road and Marshall Road areas including all design, engineering and related costs. Money will be raised through borrowing from the MWRA or other methods.
Article 14
This article asks Town Meeting to support sewer system investigation and evaluation services related to approximately 120,000 linear feet of sewer in the Meters #1, #2 and #6 sewer drainage areas, generally located east of Arlington Street and Amberwood Drive, north of Everett Avenue and Myopia Road, south of the Woburn line, and west of Fletcher Street.
Investigation and evaluation services will also be provided in sewer tributary to Leslie Road, Lawson Road, Skyline Drive, Dothan Street, Henry Street, Locke Street, Dunster Lane, and Hutchinson Road including all related costs. Money will be raised through borrowing from the MWRA or other methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.