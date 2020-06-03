WINCHESTER – We are in a unique time, experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 on our schools, jobs, businesses, routines–on our whole lives.
Pictures are popping up on social media and people are telling their stories to friends and associates.
Instead of leaving these images and impressions scattered around or unshared, every resident, business owner, and employee in Winchester is invited to send them to be preserved for posterity at the Winchester Archival Center, the home of Winchester’s historic collections.
“Winchester during COVID-19: Preserving our Story” was initiated to collect photographs, short films, anecdotes, flyers, documents, and anything else illustrating or describing how life has changed.
In addition to sending pictures and short films (three-minute max), townspeople are invited to write down their stories of sheltering, learning new ways to meet and work, coping with the virus and its fears, testing, shopping, celebrating, adapting to a new way of life, or whatever the epidemic has meant or changed.
Initiated by the Archives, the project quickly became a collaborative effort with the Winchester Public Schools, Public Library, Historical Society, Jenks Center, Network for Social Justice, WinCAM, and interested residents.
To submit items, visit https://www.winpublib.org/covid19project/. Children under 18 may submit through a parent or caregiver.
For more about the project, visit https://www.winchester.us/614/Winchester-during-COVID-19
Anything that cannot be transmitted electronically may be sent to the Archival Center in Town Hall, 71 Mt. Vernon St.
