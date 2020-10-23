WINCHESTER - With Halloween right around the corner, Winchester has some recommendations for safe trick-or-treating this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The town recommends trick-or-treating from 5 - 7 p.m. for kids up through 8th grade. No groups larger than six (unless from the same household) should to trick-or-treat together. Halloween participation is optional for residents. For those who wish to participate, please leave front light on.
Enjoy Halloween outside rather than attending indoor parties or events. The Town of Winchester particularly endorses “Boo-Ing,” which is a low-contact way to celebrate with friends and family. Make pre-assembled bags of wrapped candies and small Halloween toys and deliver to the door before Halloween with a message.
Costume Recommendations
Every trick-or-treater must wear a mask or cloth face covering in public places (if over two years old and those unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition). Don’t touch your face!A costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask or face covering. To protect yourself and others, ensure you are wearing a protective face mask or covering instead of or in addition to a costume mask.
Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask. If the costume calls for or comes with gloves, best to opt out and carry sanitizer instead. Gloves can’t be sanitized or washed when in use. Use sanitizer as you move from location to location.
Trick or Treating Safety
Bring hand sanitizer and consider leaving hand sanitizer by any treats left out for trick-or-treaters to use. Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, opt for one-way trick-or-treating, with treats placed outside of the home for trick-or-treaters as a “grab and go” while keeping distance from others.
Maintain social distancing of at least six feet of physical distance from all other participants who are not members of the same household.
Provide/eat factory wrapped candy only. Candy givers should wash hands before and after handling wrapped candy or preparing bags full of wrapped candy. You can wash the outside of the wrapper with soap and water before consuming.
If you don’t want to participate, keep your porch light off and post a “See you next year” sign indicating that you are passing on giving out candy this year due to the pandemic and ask people not to stop at your house.
It is recommended that households pre-assemble bags of wrapped candy OR leave candy outside (on sidewalk, scattered around front yard, or a driveway table with pick-up treats). Candy givers should place wrapped candy in individual pieces or goodie bags on the porch or a table for kids to grab. Do not allow trick-or-treaters to grab candy from a common bowl where they might dig around for the perfect piece. As an outdoor candy giver, stay six feet away from the trick or treaters.
Things to Avoid
Do not gather with people outside of your household. Do not hold costume parties indoors, or any gatherings that exceed indoor or outdoor gathering limits. The state limit is 25 people indoors.
Do not go to an indoor haunted house in a residence where people may be crowded together and screaming, and stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if:
· you feel unwell;
· you have tested positive for COVID-19;
· you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or
· you have traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days. For more information on lower risk states, please see the state’s COVID-19 Travel Order webpage
