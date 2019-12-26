WINCHESTEER - The Select Board approved four advanced borrowing requests at the recommendation of Town Manager Lisa Wong that had previously been approved by Town Meeting to allow the projects to begin prior to the permanent borrowings being issued. The projects are:
• Swanton Street Bridge - $20,000
• Lake Street Bridge - $20,000
• North Reservoir Dam - $340,000
• Waterfield Bridge - $20,000
For the Swanton Street Bridge project, the town authorized a loan of $2.8M. It’s able to borrow the $20,000 in advance because it has $7.8M in Free Cash, $4.4M in stabilization funds and at least one percent of its budget is more than $1M.
The same applies to the Lake Street Bridge project, though that one costs only $1.5M. The North Reservoir Dam, however, costs $340,000, which is the entire amount of the advance sought. Finally, the Waterfield Bridge project costs $1M.
As Wong noted in a memo to the board, “we began an advanced refunding of four of our bonds back in 2017. However, the tax law changes at the end of that year eliminated the ability for municipalities to issue advance refunding bonds. We are now able to issue a current refunding for our bonds dated: July 1, 2005, July 1, 2006, July 1, 2008, and May 1, 2009.”
She said Hilltop Securities has prepared a current refunding analysis for the bonds, and based on their estimates of the market rates the aggregate savings are approximately a little more than $1M over the remaining life of the bonds refunded.
To do this, the Select Board had to approve specific language which reads,
“…that in order to reduce interest costs, the Town Treasurer is authorized to issue refunding bonds, at one time or from time to time, pursuant to Chapter 44, Section 21A of the General Laws, or pursuant to any other enabling authority, to refund all or any portion of the following outstanding bonds of the town: a) Municipal Purpose Loan of 2005 Bonds dated July 1, 2005; b) Municipal Purpose Loan of 2006 Bonds dated July 1, 2006; c) Municipal Purpose Loan of 2008 Bonds dated July 1, 2008; and d) Municipal Purpose Loan of 2009 Bonds dated May 1, 2009; that the proceeds of any refunding bonds issued pursuant to this vote shall be used to pay the principal of and interest on the Refunded Bonds and costs of issuance of the refunding bonds; and that any premium received by the town upon the sale of the refunding bonds issued pursuant to this vote, less any such premium applied to the payment of the costs of issuance of such bonds, may be applied to the payment of costs approved by this vote in accordance with Chapter 44 Section 20 of the General Laws.”
