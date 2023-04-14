WINCHESTER - Spring Town Meeting convenes on Monday, April 24 and one of the articles involves paying to replace the Lake Street bridge. The Capital Planning Committee will ask Town Meeting to appropriate $395,000 for the project (this is in addition to $2.1M already appropriated at a previous Town Meeting in 2019 and amended last fall).
The money will help pay for replacement of the bridge including the costs of design, engineering, demolition of the existing bridge, site work, new foundations, substructures, superstructure, bridge rails, roadway pavement, sidewalks, landscaping, and temporary and permanent utility relocation.
Funding for this project will come from the following sources: unexpended bond proceeds in the amount of $109,804.17, which relate to the Swanton Street bridge project that’s been completed (and has no remaining costs to be paid); unexpended bond proceeds in the amount of $4,615.83, which relate to the Aberjona River flood mitigation project that’s been completed (and has no remaining costs to be paid); and the treasurer, with the approval of the Select Board, expects to borrow $280,580.
The Capital Planning Committee, with the co-sponsorship of the Select Board, also plan to introduce an article to appropriate $400,000 to pay the costs of engineering services for traffic improvements associated with the Lynch Elementary School project and in the surrounding neighborhoods.
With Select Board approval, the treasure will borrow said amount.
Last spring, Town Meeting appropriated $75,000 from Free Cash for preliminary engineering services for traffic improvements associated with the Lynch School project and in the surrounding neighborhoods. The town hired Toole Design Group to complete the study, and they reviewed preliminary concept plans with the Select Board and residents at two public hearings last fall,
In January of this year, residents supported a general override in the amount of $400,000 that will be directed to the Capital Stabilization Fund. The override was intended to fund the borrowing authorization for the proposed traffic improvements around the Lynch School, expected to cost the town $3M.
A future Town Meeting, likely next spring or fall of 2024, will be asked to approve a construction funding request.
