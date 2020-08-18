WINCHESTER - As a candidate for State Representative, Elizabeth Harrah encourages Governor Charlie Baker to veto the “police reform” bill should it arrive at his desk. Both the House and Senate passed a version of the bill in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer back in May.
Harrah, running as an Independent candidate against incumbent State Representative Michael Day (D-Stoneham), expressed concern the bill, currently being negotiated by members of the House and Senate, overreaches, especially when it comes to qualified immunity (or the ability to charge a police officer with a crime).
“I believe that State Representative Michael Day is disregarding the costly and harmful unintended consequences of the ‘police reform’ bill which passed in the Massachusetts House with his support,” she wrote. “This bill fails to weigh those impacts to the detriment of our communities. In contrast, I am committed to ensuring the safety of Stoneham and Winchester residents and informing voters.”
The bill wouldn’t necessarily impact local police departments, such as Winchester and Stoneham, in the same way it would departments in large cities like Boston. In fact, Winchester recently voted to increase the salary for police officers and superior officers at Town Meeting back in June to help retain current officers and incentivize police academy graduates to work in Winchester.
Harrah, though, said she spoke to concerned residents about the “police reform” bill and its consequences.
“I have spoken to residents who have told me that public safety is of the utmost importance. They do not want it compromised by changes in the law that would make police hesitate to take appropriate law enforcement actions for fear of jeopardizing their careers and families. Residents support our local police and don’t want them endangered by an emotional overreaction to a tragic event in another state that has no bearing in Massachusetts.”
While the tragic death of a black man in Minneapolis may not have involved anyone from Massachusetts, this doesn’t mean the state is immune from controversy involving its police departments. Boston police reportedly shot and killed Terrence Coleman, a 31-year old black man four years ago.
Harrah noted how “local residents want to keep their communities safe,” and the lack of violent crime in Winchester would attest to how safe the community is.
Harrahj said, “Mr. Day is out of touch with the people of our communities. Winchester and Stoneham
deserve better.”
Her disappointment over the “police reform” bill doesn’t place her on a pedestal alone. Many people expressed frustration, if not with the bill, then at least with the process. Some felt the House and Senate needed more public hearings and public input. Others wondered if the bill moved too fast through both chambers because of the current racial strife due to the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky and others at the hands of police.
“The House of Representative acted irresponsibly by voting 93 to 66 in favor of the ‘police reform’ bill which the Police Chiefs Association opposes,” Harrah pointed out. “I understand that we need to hold the few bad officers accountable and the need for reasonable reform, but this bill overreaches. It would substantially limit the defense of qualified immunity that protects police officers who often must make split-second decisions when confronting potentially dangerous situations.”
The Independent candidate argues qualified immunity is necessary to stop lawsuits and reduce the cost of insurance for officers and the communities they serve.
“Qualified immunity allows lawsuits to be dismissed at an early stage reducing the cost of defense litigation. Limiting the qualified immunity defense would also encourage frivolous lawsuits against both officers and towns that would substantially raise the cost of liability insurance coverage for both officers and towns.”
She added, “The irrational climate of disrespect for police and the added legislative threats to limit
qualified immunity have begun deterring people from entering law enforcement. The list of new recruits who want to become police officers in Massachusetts is at an all-time low. This is a dangerous development for the unsettling times in which we are living.”
One could argue that if a man or woman chooses not to serve in law enforcement because the city, town or state could hold them accountable for their actions, maybe that particular person isn’t qualified to serve as an officer of the law.
Harrah noted how “the State Senate has passed its version of the ‘police reform’ legislation which would completely abolish the qualified immunity defense,” suggesting that decision would be a huge detriment to communities such as Winchester and Stoneham (which she hopes to serve). She asked the governor to strike down the bill.
“If the final bill retains a substantial limitation on qualified immunity, I will urge Governor Baker to veto such legislation.”
To learn more about her campaign visit Harrah’s website www.ElizabethHarrah.com. Residents can contact her at Harrah4StateRep@gmail.com or by calling 781-281-9811.
