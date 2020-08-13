WINCHESTER - At the most recent School Committee meeting the committee voted to support the superintendent’s back to school plan which consists of hybrid learning, allowing for a part-time return to school/remote learning with an option for all remote learning for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable returning to school in-person at this time.
This falls in line with many other Massachusetts school districts such as Burlington, Woburn and Tewksbury that chose a hybrid model, as opposed to an all in or all out model.
According to the Winchester Public Schools Preliminary Return to School Plan document dated Aug. 4, 2020, Winchester families will have the opportunity to choose one of two models, either hybrid or full remote start to the year. According to the document, all models include daily student-teacher contact, expectations for attendance at each scheduled session, whether remote or in-person, and grading/accountability.
For the hybrid model, all pre-k-12 students attend two consecutive days each week in two groups. Students with the last names A-K will be assigned to group AA (meeting on Monday/Tuesday with remote learning Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) and students with the last names L-Z will be assigned to group BB (meeting on Thursday/Friday with remote learning Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday).
On Wednesdays, all students will work from home remotely. This remote learning day allows for deep cleaning of the school as well as providing time for teachers to interact with full classes of students or support remote students individually or in small groups, and providing time for teachers to plan together to ensure that grade-level and content are aligned and ready to support both in-person and remote learning, noted the document.
The full remote model is for families that are uncomfortable sending their children to school in person due to the health of the student or family members. The remote model will be taught by Winchester teachers. The model for pre-k will be limited to students with disabilities who cannot attend in-person classes.
In grades k-5 “one or two classes per grade level will function as district-wide remote classes, with students enrolled from across the district,” according to the document. For grades 6-12 the fully remote schedule will mirror the AA-remote-BB schedule in terms of frequency of contact and number of courses but will vary by grade level.
As far as cleaning and disinfecting the schools, cleaning will occur at least daily for shared spaces and furniture. For high-touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches, etc., cleaning will occur three to four times per day/between uses. Sharing materials in school is discouraged but if materials have to be shared they will be cleaned before being used by the next student.
Library books can be checked out but students have to clean their hands before and after use. In k-8, each student's belongings will be kept separate from others in individually labeled containers, cubbies, or areas.
At the Winchester High School, students will be broken into two cohorts (AA and BB). For example, cohort AA will attend school from 9:30 a.m. to 3:07 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, follow remote schedules on Thursday and Friday, with direct remote teacher sessions/check-ins on Wednesdays.
When students are partaking in remote learning they will be scheduled two elective courses and independent work.
At the middle school, students will attend core academic classes on their team, moving between 4-5 adjacent rooms. The school day will begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the remote learning day, will either bring the whole class together remotely, support small group work across the team, or conference with individual students.
On the other two remote learning days, students will have two scheduled live exploratory classes and World Language. For the elementary schools, in-person learning days will be reserved for the core academic classes, and specialist subjects will be taught on remote days. Each day (in-person and remote) will start with a full-class morning meeting via Zoom. This will allow students and teachers to work together on important skills and check-in each day. On remote days, students will have live or taped classes.
For the health and safety of both staff and students, masks/face coverings will be required for all students and staff pre-k-12. There will be mask breaks throughout the day in addition to lunch. Screening procedures upon entry are not required but staff members will be monitoring students throughout the day and if they believe the student to be sick they will refer them to the nurse or point of contact. If a student or staff member has been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 they have to quarantine.
The social and emotional needs of the school community are being addressed during this pandemic by the district. The district has developed a plan to assess the needs of the school community and use the assessment to target social-emotional supports for all. Within the first month of school, a Needs Assessment survey will be distributed to all students to find where support is needed.
In a letter to Winchester families and colleagues dated July 29, 2020, Superintendent of Schools Judith Evans wrote, "We recognize that anything short of a full return places an incredible burden on families and that the news of hybrid/remote options will be disappointing to many in our community. We will consult with public health officials regularly and hope that the course of community spread will enable a full return as soon as is practical."
