WINCHESTER - With the annual spring town election now scheduled for the second to last Saturday in March as opposed to the last Tuesday, deadlines for those wishing to run for office changed. Residents can now pull nomination papers starting today.
Boards and committees with vacancies include the Board of Assessors, the Board of Health, the Board of Library Trustees, the Housing Authority, the Planning Board, the School Committee, the Select Board, and the Town Moderator, plus many Town Meeting seats.
Incumbents for those seats include:
John Fallon - Board of Assessors
Catherine Donaghey - Board of Health
Jennifer Infurma - Board of Health
David Coughlan - Board of Library Trustees
Wendy Karle - Board of Library Trustees
Mary Lou Bigelow - Housing Authority
Heather von Mering - Town Moderator
Diab Jerius - Planning Board
Kurt Spring - Planning Board
Cheryl Wolfe - Planning Board
Karen Bolognese - School Committee
Chris Nixon - School Committee
Vacant* - Select Board
Susan Verdicchio - Select Board
* This seat was held by Amy Shapiro before she resigned earlier this year. The board chose not to hold a special election to fill it knowing it would become open in the spring.
