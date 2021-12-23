WINCHESTER - With the annual spring town election now scheduled for the second to last Saturday in March as opposed to the last Tuesday, deadlines for those wishing to run for office changed. Residents can now pull nomination papers starting today.

Boards and committees with vacancies include the Board of Assessors, the Board of Health, the Board of Library Trustees, the Housing Authority, the Planning Board, the School Committee, the Select Board, and the Town Moderator, plus many Town Meeting seats.

Incumbents for those seats include:

John Fallon - Board of Assessors

Catherine Donaghey - Board of Health

Jennifer Infurma - Board of Health

David Coughlan - Board of Library Trustees

Wendy Karle - Board of Library Trustees

Mary Lou Bigelow - Housing Authority

Heather von Mering - Town Moderator

Diab Jerius - Planning Board

Kurt Spring - Planning Board

Cheryl Wolfe - Planning Board

Karen Bolognese - School Committee

Chris Nixon - School Committee

Vacant* - Select Board

Susan Verdicchio - Select Board

* This seat was held by Amy Shapiro before she resigned earlier this year. The board chose not to hold a special election to fill it knowing it would become open in the spring.

